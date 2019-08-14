Charles Roy Pearson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Kansas man who’d just confessed to strangers that he’d murdered his wife, was shot and killed by police on August 13 after he fired an assault-style weapon at responding officers. Lenexa resident Charles Roy Pearson, 51, walked into a hotel, told employees that he’d killed his wife, Sylvia-Ann Ussery Pearson, said he was heavily armed and dangerous, and encouraged the hotel staff to immediately call the police.

The FBI and Overland Park Police announced on August 14 that Sylvia Pearson’s body was found the night before, in Benton County, Arkansas. Fox4 KC is reporting that a note was discovered in the Lenexa home the couple once shared describing where her remains were located.

BREAKING: Update on Sylvia Pearson. Body found in Benton Co Arkansas. Missing person report had been filed Monday. Family thought she left w/ estranged husband Charles Pearson #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/GY0yzAdH1p — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) August 14, 2019

Sylvia Pearson was last seen on the morning of August 12 leaving her new home in Overland Park, Kansas. Her family filed a missing person’s report when they failed to hear from her. Relatives said the couple had separated. She was last seen in the company of her estranged husband.

1. Charles Pearson Walked Into a Hotel & Announced That He’d Murdered his Wife

Charles Pearson can be seen in these pictures from surveillance video at the Country Inn & Suites in KCK just minutes before he was shot and killed by police in a gunfight. Managment tells me he told them he killed his wife, was armed, and headed to Legends. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/tzISWomqJV — Sherae Honeycutt (@sheraehoneycutt) August 13, 2019

On August 12, at 10 a.m., Charles Pearson calmly walked into the County Inns & Suites in Kansas City, Kansas and made a shocking announcement to staff. ‘I just murdered my wife, I’m heavily armed and very dangerous,” he said, adding, “I’m going to the Legends [shopping mall], you better call the police,’” Hotel Manager Jacob Honeycutt recalled.

Video surveillance of Pearson shows him appearing to be unarmed as he entered the hotel, walking up to the front desk in a dark t-shirt, slacks, and sneakers, then pointing towards the hotel door.

Immediately after confessing to the hotel staff, hotel employees said Pearson “peeled out” of the parking lot in a red Maserati.

2. Charles Pearson Went Outside and Waited for the Police to Arrive

The GM of the hotel near the Legends says his surveillance shows 51 y/o Charles Pearson is the man shot & killed by police today. Lenexa police were at his home all day. Pearson said he killed his wife, Sylvia, who has been missing since yesterday. She lives in OP. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/xCimdVvCF9 — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) August 13, 2019

Police immediately responded after hotel employees called to report Pearson. “We were advised there was a heavily-armed subject,” Kansas City Kansas Police Spokesperson Jonathan Westbrook explained to the Kansas City Star. Police found Pearson just a short distance away from the hotel, waiting for them at the intersection of State Avenue and Village West Parkway by the Legends Shopping Mall.

Westbrook noted that when police arrived, Pearson “produced an assault rifle.” When officers spoke and attempted to speak with Pearson, he raised the weapon and pointed it towards the officers. Pearson began shooting after police tried to convince him to put the weapon down. Westbrook stated that Pearson shot about “five to six times.” Westbrook reported that none of the police officers were hurt during the gunfire exchange. Westbrook stressed that officers attempted to make contact with Pearson “peacefully” before he began shooting.

Immediately after Pearson was killed, officers remained at the scene to gather evidence, interview witnesses and look for surveillance footage.

3. Pearson’s Wife Vanished the Day Before

Cass County investigators are searching a rural area for missing Sylvia Ann Ussery-Pearson. They are assisting the Overland Park police department. Updates on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/XxZR8qKstk — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) August 13, 2019

On August 12, Sylvia Pearson, 49, left her Overland Park, Kansas home and never returned. Family members and friends were worried and said it was uncharacteristic of her to disappear. She is described as 5’7” tall and weighing 146 pounds. Before moving to Overland Park, Sylvia and Charles Pearson lived in Lenexa, Kansas.

On Tuesday, August 13, the Overland Park police created a perimeter around the home, located near 82nd Terrace and Constance Street. Authorities would only say they that the home was tied to their search for Sylvia Pearson.

Denise Skaggs told KCTV5 her friend Sylvia had confided that Charles Pearson was unpredictable and that the couple had separated. “I just pray, I just pray, that he didn’t hurt her,” she said.

KCTV News reported that the Cass County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Overland Park Police Department in their search for the missing woman. Authorities would only reveal that they were looking in a rural area after “following up on leads.” Police traced her phone to a remote area of Cass County, Missouri.

4. Police Searched the Property of a Kansas Congresswoman

Police search Missouri Rep. Hartzler's land for missing woman: https://t.co/WK8Rzm6yIT — KY3 News (@kytv) August 14, 2019

On Tuesday, August 13, police searched a rural property belonging to Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Jo Hartzler. The property is a piece of land outside of Harrisonville, Missouri, approximately 36 miles from Overland Park, Kansas, where Sylvia Pearson was last spotted. Cass County Lieutenant Craig McMein said the location they were searching was at the intersection of State Route TT Highway and 299th Street.

Hartzler Spokesperson Steve Walsh described the plot of land as “being in the middle of nowhere,” and confirmed that the congresswoman and her family were fully cooperating with authorities but that there is no known connection between the lawmaker and either Charles or Sylvia Pearson. “We’re all shocked by this,” Walsh told the Kansas City Star. The search concluded at 6 p.m. and Hartzler’s office stated that nothing of interest was found.

Hartzler is a Republican legislator who represents Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District. She entered Congress in 2011. Her biography states that she and her family live on a working farm near Harrisonville in Cass County.

5. Pearson Was Previously Arrested in 2018

Pearson was arrested on October 8, 2018, and charged with Criminal Damage Under $1,000 after breaking a mirror. Sylvia Pearson’s name was mentioned in the incident and there was a 72-hour no-contact order in place after the incident.

He pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $1,000 and he was released from the Johnson County Jail on his own recognizance the following day. According to the Kansas City Star, Pearson was not to purchase or possess any firearms or ammunition.