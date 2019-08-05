Dayton Police Release Video and 911 Call From Mass Shooting

On Saturday night, America was rocked with a second mass shooting in the span of 24 hours, with news of nine deaths reported by police from outside Ned Peppers bar located in the heart of the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio. Thirteen hours after 20 victims were killed at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, suspected shooter Connor Betts, 24, from Bellbrook, Ohio, was wearing body armor and carried extra ammunition when he started firing off an assault rifle at around 1 a.m.

Assistant police chief Matt Carper said in a press conference that authorities were currently investigating the shooter’s motives. Carper said, “We’re always looking at what could have motivated such a horrific action as this, and like I said this morning, we’re interviewing dozens of people and going through a lot of different electronic evidence, other evidence to try to determine that. We don’t have that answer yet. But speculating at this point would be premature.”

On Sunday, Chief Richard Biehl of the Dayton Ohio Police Department said officers were on the scene within 20 seconds of the first shots being fired. In the official video released by the police, which shows what the terrifying scene looked and sounded like when they arrived on the scene. Biehl also played a 911 call notifying the police of the gunman, in which you listen to man’s voice nervously say “there’s an active shooter outside.. adult male… 6 foot… I don’t know.”



The video shows the view of the shooting from across the street from Ned Peppers on Fifth Street. The amount of gun shots that you can hear go off makes it painful to watch.

The Alleged Shooter was Killed By Police

Connor Betts, the body armor-wearing, masked gunman shot at least 9 people to death, including his own sister, Megan Betts, and her boyfriend, while wounding at least 27 more. Witnesses said he was wearing all black when he opened fire. Betts was killed by police, with six officers firing at least one round, and officials said the carnage might have been even worse were it not for their quick response.

Mayor Nan Whaley said, “In less than one minute, Dayton first responders neutralized the shooter. I really want to think about that minute. The shooter was able to kill nine people and injure 26 in less than a minute. And if we did not have police in the Oregon District and the thousands of people in the Oregon District enjoying their Saturday evening, what we could have had in this city. The question has to be raised, why does Dayton have to be the 250th mass shooting this year?”

Authorities have now named the 9 deceased victims. In addition to Megan Betts, the shooter’s sister, they are Lois Oglesby, black female, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38, black male; Logan Turner, white male, 30; Nicholas P. Cumer, white male, 25; Thomas J. McNichols, black male, 25; Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, black female, 36; Monica E. Brickhouse, black female, 39; and Derrick R. Fudge, black male, 57. You can read tributes to the victims here.

READ NEXT: Neil deGrasse Tyson Thrashed for Blunt Tweet On Mass Shootings