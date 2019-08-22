Downtown Los Angeles Shooting Reports Near Skid Row

There are reports of a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row, with preliminary reports indicating there might be four victims.

The suspect and motive have not yet been identified. However, NBC journalist Andrew Blankstein wrote on Twitter, “Multiple Victim Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles: Now total of 4 victims. Reported just after noon at 5th & San Julian Streets in Skid Row area. No update on suspect, reported to be unidentified woman.”

Although the conditions and identities of the victims were not specified, they did not suffer life-threatening injuries, KTLA reported. The shooter was still at large on the afternoon of August 22, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Shooting Broke Out in Broad Daylight

Police said the shooting broke out around 12:14 p.m. near skid row in the area of 5th and San Julian streets. Two of the victims were also female, according to KTLA-TV.

According to KTLA, squad cars were seen next to a tent.