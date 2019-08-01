WATCH: Massive Explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky Triggers Evacuation

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported to an explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky. The orange glow in the sky caused authorities to shut down Bowens Loop Road in the Moreland community near Junction City and Hustonville, including U.S. 127. Residents that needed to immediately evacuate the area were notified, and the mysterious fire continued to burn on throughout the morning.

While preliminary reports it stemmed form a gas line break, the fire initally seemed to explode out of nowhere, and the Perryville Fire Department’s kept locals updated by putting out the following official message on their Facebook page at around 3 a.m. ET: “All individuals that have been evacuated due to the fire, New Hope Baptist Church has opened their doors. All are welcome to shelter there until access to your homes is restored…. initial report is that a gas line ruptured in Lincoln County, south of Junction City. Please do not travel to this area or attempt to get anywhere close to the scene. The roadway needs to stay open for emergency responders. Additionally, PLEASE DO NOT call 911 requesting information about this fire.”

Video of the explosion was caught on video by local, Sofia Nunez, and it is a terrifying sight. After posting the video on Twitter she wrote, “You could hear it explode and feel the heat off of it. It finally stopped shaking the house.”

Confirming the massive size of the fire, Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey says the explosion is showing up on radar.

Massive explosion and fire across northern Lincoln County. You can actually see this happen on radar. Wow! #kywx @WKYT pic.twitter.com/2Qtg5Rixfk — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) August 1, 2019

Boyle County emergency managers have ruled out a plane crash as a cause of the fire. But the presumed gas explosion lit up the night sky.



Locals online reported could be seen from far outside the rural town, even from Somerset, which is about 30 to 40 miles outside Lincoln County

@Kentuckyweather, this is the view of the fire from our home in Science Hill, KY (north of Somerset.) Roughly 30-40 miles away from the fire! pic.twitter.com/DJsObndwW9 — Nathaniel Mounce (@nathanielmounce) August 1, 2019

Here's a photo from the 7th floor at UK. Wow! pic.twitter.com/X9RcGKkcj4 — Chad Baker (@ChadBlue83) August 1, 2019

READ NEXT: Brazil Prison Riot Leaves Over 50 Dead, 16 Decapitated [Photos]