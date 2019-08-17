Glynn ‘Glen’ Boyd, Nancy Parker’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Glynn Boyd was married to longtime New Orleans TV anchor Nancy Parker.

Parker was killed in a plane crash on August 16, 2019, along with stunt pilot Franklin J.P. Augustus. She was working on a story about Augustus when the small plane, a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft, went down near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Boyd and Parker had three children together.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Glynn Boyd Shared a Tribute to His Wife on Social Media & Said His Heart Was ‘Shattered’

Glynn Boyd posted a touching tribute to Nancy Parker on his Facebook page early in the morning on August 17. He shared a picture of her standing beside a news camera, holding a Fox 8 microphone.

“My heart is shattered. The dearest and most wonderful person in my life is gone. Our Nancy was an amazing human being.

I was so proud of her; first as an awesome mother of our three children, just incredible. She loved them so much. This is why this is so difficult to comprehend. And she was a true professional, a master of her craft.

She had so much to give. So smart, so talented, she was my everything.. I just don’t know. I really don’t. No man, but God could’ve taken Nancy from my arms. I loved her and she loved me. We were best friends.

I would trade places with her right now. I should’ve been on that plane. She was our road map, our compass, our guiding light. I’m lost without my wife. My faith tells me joy will come in the morning. My joy will come when I see Jesus and my Nancy Face to Face.”

Boyd asked for prayers for his family, especially his in-laws, as they mourned Parker. He concluced the post by asking for privacy for himself and his children, adding that “we will all get together soon and celebrate the life of Nancy Parker Boyd.”

2. Glynn Boyd & Nancy Parker Got Married in 1994 & Have Three Children

Glynn Boyd and Nancy Parker tied the knot in 1994. She shared a photo in her wedding dress to Facebook.

A friend commented on the photo, “Must have been an 80’s wedding… I love ❤️ it!!!” Parker responded, “94!” The “about” section on her Facebook page includes that she and Boyd married on October 8, 1994.

The couple had three children: twins Piper and Pierce, and another son named Parker.

3. Glynn Boyd Is a Public Information Officer

Glynn Boyd works in law enforcement in the New Orleans area. He is the Public Information Officer for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The department’s website suggests that Boyd began working as the PIO in April of 2017. That appears to be when his contact information was added into the staff directory.

Boyd’s first name is spelled “Glen” on the Sheriff Department’s website. But he spells it “Glynn” on his Facebook page. Fox8, Nancy Parker’s employer, also spelled his first name “Glynn” on its tribute page to her.

4. Glynn Boyd Previously Worked as a Television Reporter

Glynn Boyd and Nancy Parker had a shared love for the news. He used to work as a television reporter before going to work for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.

Boyd’s previous employer was WGNO-TV, the ABC affiliate in New Orleans owned by Tribune Broadcasting. The photo embedded above was shared to Facebook in 2010.

Boyd graduated from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, in 1984.

5. Glynn Boyd is a Proud Louisiana Native

Glynn Boyd spent his childhood in Boutte, Louisiana, according to his Facebook page. It’s small census-designated place in St. Charles Parish located about 20 miles west of New Orleans.

Boyd likes to share his pride for New Orleans. He has shared multiple photos of himself sporting the logo “Yes Indeed!” Boyd is featured on a website selling the apparel, which explains that the phrase is “an exclamation point that sums up our magnificence… This positive phrase is as New Orleans as your mama’s Gumbo.”

READ NEXT: Tyson Foods Recall: Which Chicken Patties Were Contaminated?