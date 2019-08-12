Hawaii Fires Today: Updates on Kihei, Maui Blaze & Honolulu Fire Suspect

One fire continues to burn in the Maui region of Hawaii on August 12, 2019. Road closures were issued as a result of the fire, but officials have successfully extinguished two of the three Maui fires as of August 12. Read on for more details about the location of the firs, road closures, and the size.

The Last Fire in Kihei Is 500 Acres & 40 Percent Contained

The last remaining fire in Kihei comes just about a month after a large Kihei fire prompted evacuations and road closures. The current fire is 500 acres in size, growing overnight from 80 acres, the County of Maui shared.

The fire in Kihei is currently 40 percent contained.

Part of the Honoapiilani Highway from Kuihelani Highway was closed, but now that portion of the highway has been reopened.

No injuries have been reported from the fire, and no structural damage has been reported.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino asks residents to remain vigilant since fire situations can change rapidly.

Evacuations have not been issued for the fire.

Stay tuned to local news reports, especially the County of Maui’s Facebook page, for updates. Fire situations and evacuations and road closures can change quickly.

Two Other Fires Were Extinguished

Two other fires in the Maui region were extinguished by Monday morning, The County of Maui shared on Facebook. These two fires were five acres and 10 acres in size. They were on the Mauka side of Honoapiilani Highway and the Kahili Golf Course.

The fires started around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Hawaii News Now shared.

A Person of Interest Is Being Sought for Fires in Waikiki Beach

In the Waikiki Beach area, officials are seeking a person of interest possibly connected with fires that were intentionally set at three hotels in Honolulu, Fox News reported. The fires didn’t injure anyone, but two hotels had to be evacuated as a result and a burglary may also be connected to the fires.

Officials said that a person of interest was seen on surveillance cameras near all three arson cases. Star-Advertiser noted that last Sunday on August 4, fire alarms went off at the Alohilani Hotel after two fires were intentionally set there.

Then that Monday night on August 5, a person used an accelerant to start a fire at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. Two rooms were burglarized after guests were evacuated. The man in the surveillance videos was carrying backpacks similar to the bags taken during the burglaries.

Then last Tuesday night on August 6, a third fire was intentionally set at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Grand Waikikian Tower. The man was seen on surveillance videos at all three locations, Star-Advertiser shared.

Crimestoppers Honolulu shared that on August 4, a fire was discovered in the laundry room of Tower 1 at the Aston Waikiki Banyan hotel. Three alarms were activated on separate floors, tenants were evacuated, and the building was burglarized.

It’s not known if this person is connected to the suspect from the other fires. Here’s a video of the suspect:

If you have any details or information, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous tips to the P3 Tips App.

The fires have caused $2 million in damages.