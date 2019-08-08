Hayley Reneau: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hayley Reneau was a high school girls basketball and volleyball coach in Illinois who was arrested on charges accusing her of sexually assaulting a teen student. The 23-year-old Reneau has resigned from her position at Washington Community High School after her arrest.

Police have released few details about the case. Reneau was charged with criminal sexual assault, a first-degree felony, on Monday, August 5. She has since been released from jail. The victim in the case is between the ages of 13 and 17, police said in a statement.

According to WTVO-TV, Reneau resigned from her position on July 29 after police began investigating the “inappropriate relationship” between her and a student at the Washington, Illinois, high school. Authorities have said they cannot release further details about the case because the investigation is ongoing and because of the age of the victim. Police said they are investigating to determine if there are any other victims in the case.

Here’s what you need to know about Hayley Reneau:

1. Hayley Reneau Was Hired as a Girls Volleyball Coach & Girls Basketball Coach at Washington Community High School in 2018

Hayley Reneau was hired as a girls volleyball coach and freshman girls basketball coach at Washington Community High School in August 2018, according to her Linkedin profile. She has since resigned from the school and authorities said she will not be returning.

Washington Community schools superintendent Kyle Freeman said in a statement, “On August 5, 2019, Washington High School officials were notified by law enforcement officials that a former employee, Hayley Reneau, has been arrested for a crime relating to an inappropriate relationship with a student of the high school. Ms. Reneau resigned from employment with the High School on July 29, 2019.”

Freeman added, “The Department of Children and Family Services has been made aware of the matter. The student’s family has been contacted and school officials have no reason to believe that any other students were affected. Ms. Reneau will not return to Washington High School.”

Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy told WTVO-TV that Reneau ” held a position of trust, authority, or supervision in relation to the victim,” who was between the ages of 13 and 17.

2. She Is a Graduate of Washington Community High School

Reneau is from Washington, Illinois, according to her Facebook profile, and graduated from Washington Community High School, where she was a star volleyball, softball and basketball player. She was born in Peoria, Illinois.

According to her profile on the Eureka College website, Reneau was, “A three-time All-Mid-Illini Conference selection … Led the Panthers to the Elite Eight of the IHSA 3A tournament as a senior in 2014 … Also received all-conference honors in volleyball and softball,” and she is, “the daughter of Gary and Julie Reneau.”

Reneau has an older brother who is a police officer in a nearby city, according to social media profiles.

She is well known in her community, according to a local photography website, “If you live in Washington or happen to follow women’s sports, then you can’t help but know this talented young woman. … Hayley has a passion for hard work, determination and a love for the game of basketball that has led her to an incredible basketball career. She is an amazing girl on and off the court and I can’t help but smile knowing that her future is sooooo bright!”

3. Reneau Played Basketball at Eureka College & Graduated From the School in 2018

After high school, Reneau played college basketball for two years at Illinois Central college before transferring to Eureka College, a Division III school, where she finished her playing career. She was named the player of the year in her conference during her senior season.

Reneau graduated in 2018 with a degree in kinesiology/exercise college.

“Hayley’s future plans include receiving her (CSCS) Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist Certificate, pursuing some sort of basketball coaching position with high school or college athletes, and she recently accepted a position at Washington Community High School as the Girls Freshman Volleyball/Assistant Varsity Coach!” a local photography website wrote about her. “As for a few personal things, three things on Hayley’s bucket list include Skydiving, Traveling the World, and taking a vacation to Bora Bora. she loves to color, longboard, eat, and shoot hoops!”

As her playing career at Eureka College came to a close, she hinted at a desired future in coaching. She told WMBD-TV in January 2018, “I love working with kids. I love seeing them get better, I’ll coach any sport. I love being around kids. I love making them better and becoming a better person.”

4. She Faces 4 to 15 Years in Prison if Convicted of the Class 1 Felony Charge

Hayley Reneau was charged with criminal sexual assault, which is a class 1 felony in Illinois. According to state law, a class 1 felony carries a potential sentence of 4 to 15 years in state prison. She could also be fined up to $25,000.

Reneau could not be reached for comment. It is clear if she has hired an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The charges are not yet listed on the Tazewell County court website.

5. Reneau Was Released on Her Own Recognizance After Being Booked at the Tazewell County Jail

Reneau was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not have to post bail, just hours after she was booked into the Tazewell County Jail on Monday, August 5.

Reneau is due in court on September 6.

