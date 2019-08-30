Hurricane Dorian Maps: Projected Path & Live Trackers for the Storm

Hurricane Dorian is slowly moving closer to the U.S. coast. Current forecasts now predict that the storm could be as strong as a Category 4 by the time it makes landfall. Read on to see maps and trackers of Hurricane Dorian’s path as of August 30, along with the storm’s projected path for the coming days. Hurricanes are a bit unpredictable at this stage, so stay tuned as details can change over time.

Live Hurricane Michael Interactive Map Tracker

You can track Hurricane Michael’s location via Google’s hurricane tracker map here, here, or through the embedded map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the hurricane’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.)

An additional live map is provided by the NOAA’s nowCoast website below. The embedded version is fairly small, but you can see the full version here. Hit the plus button in the map below to zoom in to see the details about the hurricane’s track.

And here’s another map from the NOAA. (Disregard the headline that says 2017, as the map is updated for Dorian in 2019.) You can view the full map here or a smaller embedded version below. For the version below, click “x” to close any pop-up boxes and then you can move the map to see the hurricane details or zoom in. The full version of the map is here.

Hurricane Dorian’s Projected Path as of August 30

First, here’s a map above from the National Hurricane Center showing a forecast cone and coastal watches and warnings released on August 30. This map does not indicate the hurricane’s size, but it does show the hurricane’s current projected path. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime on Sunday, although the effects will start being felt on Saturday.

This next map may give you a better idea of when to first expect to feel the effects of the hurricane. This map shows the estimated arrival time of tropical storm force winds.

Florida should start feeling tropical-storm force winds on Sunday morning.

Next is a different look at the hurricane’s projected path. Keep in mind that this map has an interactive component that you can view here.

The Navy has a tracking map for storms too. This is the Navy’s tracking map, provided by ATCF – Naval Research Laboratory: Marine Meteorology Division:

Wind Projection Maps of Hurricane Michael on August 30

Next up are wind-speed probability maps. The first shows the probability of tropical storm force winds, as predicted on August 30.

Rainfall & Flooding Potential Maps

This next map from NOAA shows the the rainfall potential.

According to the National Hurricane Center on August 30 at 11 a.m., Hurricane Dorian is currently at 24.5 N, 69.8 W about 480 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and 660 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Maximum winds are currently 110 mph and it’s moving northwest (310 degrees) at 10 mph. Minimum central pressure is 972 mb (28.71 inches.)

