Jeffrey Epstein’s Neck Bones Were Broken, Autopsy Shows: Reports

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier to millionaires, sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones, autopsy reveals.

Reports show that Epstein’s hyoid bone near his Adam’s apple was severed. These breaks can occur when a person hang’s themselves, but more commonly occur when there is strangulation involved.

In a statement obtained by Heavy, the Chief Medical Examiner on the case confirmed that today, the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein was performed.

“The ME’s determination is pending further information at this time. At the request of those representing the decedent, and with the awareness of the federal prosecutor, I allowed a private pathologist (Dr. Michael Baden) to observe the autopsy examination. This is routine practice.

My office defers to the involved law enforcement agencies regarding other investigations around this death.”

More details to come from the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein.