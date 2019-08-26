Jesse Allen Blake: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

New York State man Jesse Allen Blake has been charged by federal prosecutors with threatening to blow up the White House and kill Pres. Donald Trump in a letter he mailed from jail, according to court documents.

The 24-year-old was indicted by a federal grand jury Aug. 22 with making threats against the President of the United States and mailing a threatening communication, the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania confirmed.

Blake, of Waverly, New York, is alleged to have mailed a letter to the FBI while an inmate in a Pennsylvania jail, saying he was going to kill Trump and blow up the Pentagon, the United Nations building in New York, the White House and Trump Tower in New York City, according to the indictment obtained by Heavy.

Blake was in a county lockup on numerous charges of statutory rape when he allegedly sent the letter to the FBI.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Federal Prosecutors Say Blake Planned to Blow Up the Pentagon,UN & Trump Tower When he Got Out of Prison

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Blake mailed a letter to FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. on March 29, 2019, threatening to kill President Trump and blow up the White House, Trump Tower, the Pentagon, and United Nations Headquarters when he was released from prison.

At the time he sent the letter, Blake was in custody on state charges at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in Troy, Pennsylvania.

2. Blake Allegedly Wrote he Would ‘Terrorize the F**k Out of America’

In the indictment, a transcript of the content of Blake’s March 29, 2019 letter – rife with misspellings that Heavy has not corrected – the man vows to terrorize America.

“When I come home im gonna to kill alot of people and commit the worst terrost attack in American history. I will blow or attempt to blow up the White House, the UN headcourters, and the pentagon and Trump Tower. And try to kill the president. If you think Im playing try me bitch. You can’t ever charge me with a terrostic threat through letter nor can you put me in federal prison.

(signed) Jesse

He also allegedly wrote, perhaps as a postscript, “I will terrorize the fuck out of america.”

3. Three Days Before the Letter Was Sent, Blake Was Arrested & Charged With Several Counts of Statutory Sexual Assault. He Pleaded Guilty Last Week

On March 26, three days before he allegedly sent the letter to the FBI threatening to kill Trump, he was arrested in Pennsylvania for incidents of statutory sexual assault that took place in January of 2019.

The legal age of consent in Pennsylvania is 16. Under state law, statutory rape or sexual assault is sex with a person under 16, even if that contact is consensual.

Last week, Blake pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault, two counts of second-degree statutory sexual assault, and Corruption of Minors, also a felony. He’s set to be sentenced on those cases following a probation report.

4. Blake Allegedly Sexually Assaulted the Juvenile in an Abandoned Building in the Fall of 2018

Pennsylvania State Police initially charged Blake after reports were made about him “participating in sexual activities” with a girl under the age of 16 in an abandoned building in Athens Township, Pennsylvania on two separate dates between September 2018 and October 2018. It was reported that investigators found messages between Blake and the girl “that showed both parties were aware of each other’s ages and included conversation about sexual encounters between the two.”

He was arraigned on March 27 with a bail set at $100,000. Two days later, he allegedly wrote the letters threatening to blow up the White House, and kill Trump.

5. Blake Faces up to 10 years in Federal Prison if Convicted of Threatening to Kill Trump

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the maximum penalty under federal law for the offenses is a total of 10 years in federal prison, if he is convicted.

Should he be convicted, it’s unclear if the sentences would run concurrent to whatever state prison time he gets on the four felony sexual assault charges he pleaded guilty to.