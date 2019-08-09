Julianne March: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Julianne March is the Air Wisconsin flight attendant who is accused of being drunk while working on a flight between Chicago and South Bend, Indiana.

March, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was inebriated to the point of passing out on the August 2 flight, according to prosecutors in St. Joseph’s County, Indiana. The United Airlines flight was being run by an Air Wisconsin crew.

1. A Passenger said March Had ‘Slurred’ Her Way Through the Security Demonstration

Hey @united, our flight attendant appears to be quite drunk on this from from ORD to SBN. She is slurring her speech (she couldn’t make it through the security announcement), couldn’t walk straight/was bumping into everyone in the aisle, and kept dropping things. — Aaron Scherb (@aaronscherb) August 2, 2019

One passenger, Aaron Scherb, tweeted during the flight, “Hey @united, our flight attendant appears to be quite drunk on this [flight] from [sic] ORD to SBN. She is slurring her speech (she couldn’t make it through the security announcement), couldn’t walk straight/was bumping into everyone in the aisle, and kept dropping things… All the passengers seem to recognize it too. This is appalling.”

Scherb later told the South Bend Tribune that he saw March fall asleep in the jumpseat shortly after take-off. He added that at one point, passengers had to fasten March’s seatbelt. In a separate interview with WISN-TV, Scherb said March was “stumbling and staggering back and forth and bumping into passengers as she was kind of zigzagging across the aisle.” The Tribune reported that passengers said that March had “slurred” her way through the security demonstration.

2. One Crusading Passenger wants United Airlines to Help March to Get Some Help

ABC News cited passengers saying that March did not get up during the whole flight and did not secure the cabin. When the plane landed in South Bend, passengers had to help her with the jet bridge.

Scherb also told Fox News, “I would hope that United Airlines and Air Wisconsin treat this person as an employee, not as an expendable commodity and that they will help her get treatment for addiction if that’s in fact what she suffers from. Given the significant safety and security roles that flight attendants have, United (and other airlines) should consider adopting zero-tolerance policies for flight attendants going forward. While breathalyzers hopefully aren’t needed on airplanes, given the recent incidents with alcohol involving pilots and flight attendants, it might be something that airlines have to consider.” Scherb told the network that United Airlines offered him a $500 or 25,000 miles for his experience. Scherb said he had not accepted the offer.

A different passenger on the flight, named as Dan, told ABC News that the pilot had been unable to contact March as he tried to call her from the cockpit. Dan said that March’s phone rang multiple times without being answered. Dan said, “[That] to me was the most concerning part because the pilot wasn’t able to communicate with the lone flight attendant and took off anyway.”

3. March Told Arresting Officers That She Had ‘2 Vodka Shooters’

As soon as the flight landed in South Bend, March was taken into custody by local police who boarded the plane, the Tribune reports. When officers asked March where she was, she replied, “Chicago.” The newspaper adds that March’s blood alcohol level was read at 0.204, citing a criminal complaint. That would have made her five times over the legal limit for flight attendants.

In that complaint, March allegedly told arresting officers that she had two vodka “shooters” on the morning of August 2. In another citation from the documents it reads, “A few passengers reported they felt scared for their lives based upon the apparent condition of Ms. March.”

4. March ‘Is Not Longer an Air Wisconsin’ Employee

March has been accused of criminal public intoxication, which is a misdemeanor. She has been released and will appear in court for an initial appearance on August 29.

Speaking to WISN-TV about March’s arrest, Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Nelson said, “In the aviation industry, safety comes first, and we always take swift action to correct when there’s something that’s unsafe.”

Air Wisconsin told the Belleville News-Democrat that March is no longer an employee of the company. A spokesperson told the newspaper, “We will continue to cooperate with local authorities and assist them as necessary.”

5. March Is Not the First Aviation Employee to Be Accused of Drunkeness Recently

March is not the first aviation employee to be accused of inebriation while on the job this summer. On July 31, a Delta Airline pilot was arrested in Minnesota and accused of being drunk. While in early August, a United Airlines pilot faced charges in Scotland over allegedly being drunk prior to a flight to Newark.

