Kennedy Family Reacts to Death of 22-Year-Old Saoirse Kennedy Hill

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday after suffering a reported drug overdose in Hyannis Port. She was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy and Paul Hill.

Some of her wide and extended family have taken to social media to celebrate her life while mourning her death.

Former Congressman from Rhode Island Patrick Kennedy wrote tweeted:

Saoirse will always remain in our hearts. She is loved and will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/HIyLBivXQD — Patrick J. Kennedy (@PJK4brainhealth) August 2, 2019

Relative Maria Shriver, daughter of Eunice Kennedy Schriver and RFK’s niece, wrote, “Life is fragile and heartbreaking. It turns upside down in a minute. Love your children, hold them tight. Love your family, hold them close. Love your friends, keep them near. Be gentle with others, as so many are fragile and struggling.”

Life is fragile and heartbreaking. It turns upside down in a minute. Love your children, hold them tight. Love your family, hold them close. Love your friends, keep them near. Be gentle with others, as so many are fragile and struggling. #ivebeenthinking pic.twitter.com/7tOXIAP3FV — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) August 2, 2019

“A brave young woman left our world yesterday. She left a gaping hole in the lives of all those who loved her dearly. May god bless her. may god hold her parents during this unbearable hour. And give then the strength to make it thru.”

Her aunt Kerry Kennedy wrote on Instagram and then added a number of photographs of her niece.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, “The world is a little less beautiful today.” She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever.”

Sen. Ted Kennedy’s widow Vicki Kennedy wrote, “Rest in peace, beautiful and loving Saoirse.”

Rest in peace, beautiful and loving Saoirse. https://t.co/c49EVQUSfh — Vicki Kennedy (@VickiKennedyMA) August 2, 2019

Kennedy Hill suffered with depression and had attempted suicide. She wrote and spoke openly and candidly about the struggle and the stigma.

“Many people are suffering, but because many people feel uncomfortable talking about it, no one is aware of the sufferers. This leaves people feeling even more alone…”