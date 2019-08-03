Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 3

Put down the cookie! There is a recall in effect for a majority of the country after pieces of plastic were found in chocolate chip cookie boxes sold by Entenmann’s. Read on to see if your state was impacted.

There’s a social media trend going viral right now. Thousands of people are texting their “Number Neighbor.”

And reality TV fans are buzzing about the breakup of Brody Jenner and his wife Kaitlynn Carter, just six episodes into the new show.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Cookies Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Choking Hazard

Check the brand name on the box of cookies in your pantry before eating one. The company Entenmann’s is recalling its Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies because the packaging could contain blue pieces of plastic that pose a choking risk.

The boxes included in the recall are the 5-pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety. The best-by dates listed on the boxes are between August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019.

The cookies were sold in Washington, D.C. and 36 states: Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The company says that no other Entenmann’s products, such as Little Bites Muffins or Donuts, were affected. You can return the cookies to the store for a refund, according to a news release from the company.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: MTV’s ‘The Hills’ Brody Jenner Splits From Wife Kaitlynn Carter

Reality TV fans are buzzing about the announcement that Brody Jenner and his wife Kaitlynn Carter have broken up just over one year after saying “I do” in Indonesia. Fans have gotten to know the couple via the popular MTV reality(?) series The Hills: New Beginnings.

In early episodes, the couple sparred over whether to have children. E! News also reported that Jenner and Carter never made their marriage legal in the United States, pointing to another possible point of contention between them.

On June 2, the one-year anniversary of their wedding, Jenner shared his love for Carter on social media. He wrote on Instagram, “One year ago today I married the love of my life and best friend. Cheers to us my love 🥂❤️” It remains to be seen how the news of their breakup impacts the rest of season one of the Hills, or if the split will be part of the show.

The Hills, which premiered in June, has proven to be a ratings hit with young adults and has already been picked up for a second season.

OFF-BEAT: People Are Texting Their ‘Number Neighbors’ to Mixed Results

It’s not typically a good idea to call or text a total stranger. But a lot of people are getting in on a recent trend, made popular on social media, to reach out to their “Number Neighbor.” It’s someone with the same phone number as you except for the very last digit.

Many people have shared screenshots on Twitter of the responses they received after reaching out. Some of the conversations appear to have been pleasant. For example, one woman ended up connecting a wedding photographer who knew a friend of hers.

However, more of the shared exchanges appear to have been less hospitable. Many people do not appreciate getting texts from strangers and reacted angrily. Here is a roundup of some of the best replies and reactions.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

CHECK THIS OUT: Longhorn on the Lam

Well, this is certainly one way to spice up a parade. A longhorn got loose and charged around a downtown plaza in Colorado Springs, sending spectators running for their lives!

It happened during the Ride for the Brand cattle drive, which is part of a rodeo sanctioned by the Working Ranch Cowboys Association.

Luckily, the animal didn’t hurt anyone. A cowboy lassoed the bull and got it back under control before it could do too much damage.

