Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 8

TOP STORY: FedEx Will Stop Delivering Amazon Packages This Month

FedEx and Amazon are breaking up. Leaders at FedEx have decided against renewing its ground delivery contract with the retail giant, which is set to expire at the end of August. It’s all about competition.

In its annual report, which you can see in full here, FedEx points out that Amazon has been “developing and implementing in-house delivery capabilities and utilizing independent contractors for deliveries, and may be considered competitors. For example, Amazon.com is investing significant capital to establish a network of hubs and vehicles.”

FedEx says it will focus on the “broader e-commerce market” as it works to expand its own business. The competition should be intense because, as ARS Technica reports, Amazon packages account for as much as 40 to 50 percent of the online market in the United States.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: SoulCycle & Equinox Face Possible Boycotts

everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

The fitness companies Equinox and SoulCycle are facing calls from angry customers and threats of a boycott. Both of the company names have been trending high over the past 24 hours as people flocked to social media to urge others to cancel their memberships.

Social media queen and model Chrissy Teigen was among those supporting the idea. She tweeted out to her more than 11 million followers, “everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights” and “the gym is my personal hell but if you’re a member of Equinox perhaps it is time to say peace(out)-inox ayyyyy I’m still sick yes but f*ck equinox.”

So what in the world happened to trigger this type of reaction against a couple of… gyms? The backlash came about after it was reported that Stephen Ross, the chairman of the Related Companies, which owns the two franchises, and his wife Kara are hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump at their Long Island home. Tickets are going for as much as $250,000.

Both SoulCycle and Equinox put out statements clarifying that the fitness companies are not involved with the fundraiser. The CEO of SoulCycle added that the company never gets involved with politics at all, period. “As consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians.”

OFF-BEAT: YouTube Star Accidentally Uploads Footage of Herself Smacking Her Dog

YouTuber Brooke Houts says she is "not a dog abuser" after she accidentally uploads an uncut video showing her smacking and yelling at her Doberman: https://t.co/7qrP0WolM9 — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) August 7, 2019

Brooke Houts is a Youtube star and actress with more than 334,000 subscribers to her page. Her Doberman, named Sphinx, has made many appearances in her online videos, which have attracted nearly 20 million views since 2014.

Houts is facing scrutiny after she inadvertently uploaded raw footage of an exchange with her dog. In the video, Houts is first seen slapping her dog after he jumped and put his paws on her chest. Later, the dog excitedly runs up to Houts and she responds by pinning him to the ground, yelling “stop” and then appears to spit on the dog. (Houts denies spitting on him). The Animal Cruelty Unit of the Los Angeles PD opened an investigation after receiving numerous complaints about the video.

Houts has apologized and denies that she abuses her pet. In a statement shared online, she wrote in part, “Should I have gotten as angry as I did in the video? No. Should I have raised my voice and yelled at him? No. However, when my 75 lb. Doberman is jumping up in my face with his mouth open, I do, as a dog parent, have to show him that this behavior is unacceptable. But I want to make it known, REGARDLESS of what my dog does, I should not have acted that way towards him.” You can read her full statement and see more on this story by clicking here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero! He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

Actor Danny Trejo rushed in and saved a baby that was stuck in an overturned vehicle.

rushed in and saved a baby that was stuck in an overturned vehicle. Gilbert Serna is an El Paso Walmart employee who is credited with saving over 150 people during the mass shooting.

is an El Paso Walmart employee who is credited with saving over 150 people during the mass shooting. ICE raids at seven food processing plants in Mississippi resulted in nearly 700 arrests.

AT&T and CBS have reached a deal, ending a standoff that had resulted in millions of TV customers losing access to CBS-owned stations for three weeks.

A new Lego set recreates the Friends cast sitting at Central Perk and it will be on store shelves in September.

CHECK THIS OUT

Arizona comedian Alex Kack has gone viral as the "Green Shirt Guy" after laughing at pro-Trump protesters at a Tucson city council meeting about a sanctuary city measure: https://t.co/Di3k34H6I5 — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) August 7, 2019

Sometimes, the best response to an awkward or uncomfortable situation is just to laugh. A man named Alex Kack did just that during a city council meeting in Tucson, Arizona, and the video of him giggling has gone viral.

Kack was identified as the “Green Shirt Guy.” The term was trending on social media as the video, which you can see here, made the rounds. It has now been viewed more than 8.5 million times.

A protester was speaking out against a sanctuary city initiative that city leaders were discussing during the meeting. Kack, a standup comedian, started laughing amid the tension in the room and just couldn’t stop. Many on social media thanked Kack for giving the collective internet a good chuckle, watching him lose it.

