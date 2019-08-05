Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 5

Greenland is experiencing warmer temperatures than normal and it’s causing billions of tons of ice to melt into the Atlantic Ocean.

Victoria’s Secret has the fashion world buzzing with the hire of its newest model. Read on for details.

And moments of levity meant to make you smile as the country mourns amid tragedy.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Greenland’s Ice is Melting Remarkably Fast

"While the ice losses on any individual day make only modest contributions to global sea level, the increasing frequency of heat waves and large melt events across Greenland during the past two decades contribute significantly to sea level rise." https://t.co/NR1GULJyuK — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2019

Scientists have their eyes on Greenland as it feels the effects of recent heatwaves that were felt here in the United States and across Europe. Researchers say that Greenland’s ice is melting at historic rates, shedding more than 12.5 billion tons of water last week alone.

The reason this matters is that Greenland’s melting trend could lead to flooding in other parts of the world. Research professor Thomas Mote from the University of Georgia explained to the Hill that Greenland’s “ice sheet covers an area the size of Alaska with enough ice to raise global sea level by more than 20 feet.”

Climate scientist Ruth Mottram from the Danish Meteorological Institute told CBS News that July was one for the record books, and not in a good way. She explained that an estimated 197 billion tons of ice melted from Greenland, which is about 36 percent more than usual for an entire year.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Victoria’s Secret Hires Its First Transgender Model

Victoria’s Secret is now including an openly transgender model on its roster for the first time. The agency representing Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio confirmed to CNN that she will be part of a new campaign for the lingerie brand that is scheduled to debut in mid-August.

Sampaio celebrated the announcement in Instagram posts, urging her followers to “never stop dreaming.”

The hire comes less than a year after the chief marketing officer for L Brands, Ed Razek, said that transgender models shouldn’t be part of Victoria’s Secret annual Fashion Show. In an interview with Vogue, Razek was asked about including transgender models or plus-sized models in the show.

He responded: “So it’s like, why don’t you do 50? Why don’t you do 60? Why don’t you do 24? It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this? Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy.” Razek later apologized for his comments.

OFF-BEAT: A Child Held a Funeral for Her Pet Lizard & It Went Viral

so my neices lizard that she found outside died today… she had the house throw a whole ass funeral for it… mind you this kid went all tf out for her lizard and didn't come to play with decor or food or the burial site, this is a thread on how it went y'all LMFAAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/J3PPXSs8C2 — bri (@briianarenae) August 4, 2019

A sweet moment of levity has gone viral on Twitter. A little girl decided to throw an elaborate funeral for her pet lizard. Her family members, though they were laughing and joking through it, played along and delivered eulogies for the girl’s pet. The Twitter thread had been viewed millions of times.

The child’s grandmother stated that she was there in support of her granddaughter… but that she had to leave early because “John Wick is on.” Her brother joked, “I’ve been telling ya’ll that that lizard can’t live in that plastic container.” When the little girl stated that the lizard had “been in my heart for a long time,” her brother responded, “2 days?”

Commenters posted messages in support of the family for going along with the girl’s plans. One woman wrote, “Your niece is a lucky girl to have the whole family get in on helping her process this. It’s a small thing, but that’s the kind of stuff you keep with you as you grow up!” You can see more reactions here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Jordan Jamrowski Anchondo, 25, is the first victim killed in the El Paso Walmart shooting to be identified. The mother of 3, who was married in 2018, died while shielding her infant son, her family says: https://t.co/Jc2ljGNieO pic.twitter.com/WybhN7na1r — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) August 4, 2019

CHECK THIS OUT: A Dog Decided the Walk Was Over

Not EVERYTHING is bad. Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore. She is good! pic.twitter.com/ULPj6LKpvK — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 4, 2019

Dog owners know that sometimes your furry friend just doesn’t want to walk anymore. They sit down and refuse to move.

One pup in New York City took this protest to the next level by laying flat on its back on a sidewalk! The dog had the two front paws raised in the air and appeared to be playing dead. The dog’s owner was laughing and can be heard saying “Come on!”

The moment was captured on video by Steph Haberman, who works in digital strategy at MSNBC. She shared it on Twitter and it has been viewed more than two million times. As the video went viral, Haberman shared a follow-up message, in which she indirectly referenced the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

She wrote, “Saturday was a terrible day. Sunday was a terrible day. But on Saturday, I took a video of a funny dog, and on Sunday, I decided to share it. That dog video now has over a million views, which means on these terrible days, I got to make a million people smile. And that’s good.”

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.