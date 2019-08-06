Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 6

CVS Pharmacy is rolling out a new program that will deliver prescription drugs directly to your front door. Read on for details.

The Bachelorette may be over but the saga continues. See why runner-up Tyler Cameron is keeping fans interested in his dating life and how it might impact his chances at becoming the next Bachelor.

And why on earth is the term “feral hogs” trending? Details below in “off-beat.”

TOP STORY: CVS to Start Delivering Prescriptions to Your Home

News | CVS Pharmacy Expands CarePass Program Nationwide https://t.co/nEwK7rjNmH pic.twitter.com/0lKRBzqdwR — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) August 5, 2019

One of the largest retail pharmacies in the United States, CVS, will soon begin delivering your prescriptions drugs directly to your front door. CVS has been testing the CarePass program in select markets and will now expand the service nationwide.

The CarePass program costs the customer either $5 per month or $48 for the year if paid upfront. The perks include free delivery (though delivery takes 1 to 2 days,) a 20 percent discount on other CVS Health Brand products, a monthly $10 gift to be used on any other product in the store, and access to a 24/7 pharmacy helpline.

In a statement on the company’s website, the President of CVS Health Pharmacy Kevin Hourican said, “We are thrilled to expand CarePass nationally, bringing simplified value to our customer while making it easier for them to care for themselves and their families.” In an interview with CNBC, Hourican added that a significant portion of people who signed up for the pilot program were millennials. “Millennials are time-starved, and we want it to be easier to do business with you.”

According to its website, CVS has nearly 10,000 locations in 49 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and Brazil. Quartz also reported in late 2017 that 82 percent of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a CVS store.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron’s Dates With Model Gigi Hadid

THINGS ARE HEATING UP! 🌹 Tyler Cameron just had his second date with Gigi Hadid. https://t.co/zO1eKpgtfe — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 6, 2019

Fans of the Bachelorette were pumped when Hannah Brown asked runner-up Tyler Cameron on a date during the live finale special on ABC. He accepted, and the two did end up spending time together. Cameron was even recently spotted leaving Brown’s home in Los Angeles.

But in a twist, Cameron was then seen on the other side of the country with supermodel Gigi Hadid. They hung out Sunday night in Brooklyn, New York. E! News reported the pair then went bowling last night in Manhattan.

Franchise fans are curious to know what this means for Cameron and Brown. Brown told Entertainment Tonight, “I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open.”

Whether those options include Cameron potentially being selected as the next Bachelor remain to be seen. Host Chris Harrison says that Cameron’s dating life could lead show producers to pick someone else for the next installment of the franchise.

OFF-BEAT: The Term ‘Feral Hogs’ is Trending Online

Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

The term “feral hogs” was trending on Twitter this morning and searches spiked on Google yesterday afternoon. Why? Because a father in Arkansas named William McNabb posed a question on Twitter related to the debate over whether federal officials should ban assault weapons.

McNabb wrote, “Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”

Internet commentators found this question and fell in love with it. The post has gone viral and prompted a multitude of memes and hilarious responses. For example, one woman created a remix of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song: “… 30-50 hogs who were up to no good, started being feral in my neighborhood, it took 3-5 minutes & my dad got scared, he said “I need my big gun or I won’t feel prepared.” For a roundup of some of the best memes and reactions, click here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

SCARE IN THE AIR: Passenger video shows smoke filling cabin of plane shortly before British Airways flight landed in Valencia, forcing travelers to disembark via emergency slides. https://t.co/BBlRkqARHN pic.twitter.com/WGvZ53ImqJ — ABC News (@ABC) August 6, 2019

Passengers had to evacuate a British Airways plane using the emergency slides after the cabin filled with smoke shortly before landing.

The leader of the Ohio Republican party calls on state Rep. Candice Keller to resign after she cast blame for the Dayton mass shooting in a Facebook post.

Pennsylvania man Patrick Buhler was accused of making threats against Temple University while buying ammunition at a Walmart.

Sharks bite three people within 24 hours at New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida.

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of President George W. Bush, welcomed her third child, son Henry Harold, on Friday.

Bachelor in Paradise premiered last night. Here is a recap.

A well-known drug trafficker tried to escape prison in Brazil by having his 19-year-old daughter visit, disguise himself as her, and then leave her behind in his place, authorities say.https://t.co/ahDFScXLsn — NPR (@NPR) August 6, 2019

A suspected gang leader in Brazil tried to escape prison by dressing up as his daughter! Surveillance photos of Clauvino da Silva, nicknamed “Shorty,” wearing a wig, silicone mask, and padded bar have circulated online since the botched attempt on Saturday.

Da Silva’s escape plan was reportedly almost successful. But he was apparently nervous and it showed. Prison guards stopped him and put him back in his cell. Officials are investigating whether da Silva’s daughter was involved in the plot.

Da Silva is serving a prison sentence of more than 7 decades. According to NPR, da Silva was the leader of a gang called the Red Command, which is known for drug trafficking.

