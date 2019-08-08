The Lakers dominance over Los Angeles has made them a hotbed for celebrity interaction. While Louisianna Rapper isn’t an Angeleno by blood, his many years living in LA have turned him into a Lakers fan. Never one afraid to speak his mind, Wayne joined FS1’s Undisputed to talk a bit about the state of the NBA – and the Lakers in particular.

Lil Wayne Thinks The Lakers Are Poised to win a Championship

Do you think the Lakers will win it all this season?@LilTunechi: I do. It's LeBron and it's AD… The King's got a lot on his mind and a lot to get off his chest. And he's going to get it off his chest on the court. I've been in that situation before, you say, 'Watch this.' pic.twitter.com/Ezop3XOXbx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 8, 2019

Talking about the Lakers, Wayne feels that LeBron is in for a huge bounceback year and will be coming out with a chip on his shoulder. After failing to make the playoffs, NBA Analysts and Executives alike have started to doubt LeBron’s dominance over the rest of the league – despite averaging 27/8/8 over an injury-plagued season. As long as James can stay healthy, Wayne’s prediction of a big bounceback year from LeBron and the Lakers seems to be a relatively good bet.

In fact, Wayne thinks the Lakers will go out and win the title this season. Citing the fact that they have the duo of James and Davis as well as the exciting and improving Kyle Kuzma, Wayne clearly feels that no other team in the league can match up to what the Lakers offer – even the Clippers.

Wayne also commented on the Lakers’ new coach – Frank Vogel. The rapper seems to be a fan of Vogel’s previous work in Indiana (as nobody would be excited by his two years in Orlando) and while not the Lakers’ first choice for head coach, seems to have Wayne’s stamp of approval.

DeMarcus Cousins To Be Crucial Part of Lakers Season

Left out of Wayne’s comments on Undisputed was the fact that the Lakers were able to sign former All-NBA talent, DeMarcus Cousins, to an incredibly team-friendly deal. Coming off multiple injuries and without a full, healthy season under his belt since 2016-2017, Cousins’ stock seemed to plummet on the open market this offseason.

With his first full offseason in years to focus on actually improving his game as opposed to rehabbing an injury, Cousins seems set for a major bounceback season. Still only 28 years old, Cousins is far from washed up despite his unfortunate Achilles’ injury. While his athleticism might never be the same as it once was, he showed flashes of still being an elite shooter, passer, and interior scorer during his time in Golden State.

Cousins’ emergence as a third star would help tremendously in giving James a secondary elite roll target to the rim as well as another reliable outside shooter capable of dragging his defender out of the paint. Davis and Cousins showed how deadly they could be when playing alongside one another and with elite playmakers like James and even Rajon Rondo feeding them the ball, the Lakers could be a nearly unstoppable force should Cousins be able to regain his pre-injury form.

