London Boy by Taylor Swift: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

London Boy is a song on Taylor Swift’s Lover album. It’s undeniably about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
At first glance, the song appears to actually have Alwyn’s voice in the beginning, which is no doubt shocking news for Swifties all over the world, given how private the famous couple have been in the last three years. However, one fan showed that the line seems to have come from an interview with Idris Elba, in truth:
Elba says in the beginning: “We can go driving in, on my scooter…Uh, you know, just riding in London..Alright, yeah”
Here’s what you need to know:
London Boy Full Lyrics:
[Intro]
We can go driving in, on my scooter
Uh, you know, just riding in London
Alright, yeah
[Verse 1]
I love my hometown as much as Motown, I love SoCal
And you know I love Springsteen, faded blue jeans, Tennessee whiskey
But something happened, I heard him laughing
I saw the dimples first and then I heard the accent
They say home is where the heart is
But that’s not where mine lives
[Chorus]
You know I love a London boy
I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon
He likes my American smile, like a child when our eyes meet
Darling, I fancy you
Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates
So I guess all the rumors are true
You know I love a London boy
Boy, I fancy you (Ooh)
[Verse 2]
And now I love high tea, stories from Uni, and the West End
You can find me in the pub, we are watching rugby with his school friends
Show me a gray sky, a rainy cab ride
Babe, don’t threaten me with a good time
They say home is where the heart is
But God, I love the English
[Chorus]
You know I love a London boy, I enjoy nights in Brixton
Shoreditch in the afternoon
He likes my American smile, like a child when our eyes meet
Darling, I fancy you
Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates
So I guess all the rumors are true
You know I love a London boy
Boy, I fancy you
[Bridge]
So please show me Hackney
Doesn’t have to be Louis V up on Bond Street
Just wanna be with you
Wanna be with you
Stick with me, I’m your queen
Like a Tennessee Stella McCartney, I’m the heat
Just wanna be with you (Wanna be with you)
Wanna be with you (Oh)
[Chorus]
You know I love a London boy, I enjoy walking SoHo
Drinking in the afternoon (Yeah)
He likes my American smile, like a child when our eyes meet
Darling, I fancy you (You)
Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates
So I guess all the rumors are true (Yeah)
You know I love a London boy (Oh)
Boy (Oh), I fancy you (I fancy you, ooh)
London Boy Song Meaning & Easter Eggs
It doesn’t take a detective to figure out what this song is about. In fact, this might be the most explicit Alwyn-focused song Swift has made yet. In fact, she seems to directly address the speculation around their relationship, singing at one point, “So I guess all the rumors are true (Yeah)
You know I love a London boy (Oh)”
Of course, some fans are willing to speculate whether Swift is referencing Harry Styles or Tom Hiddleston, both of whom are British and have been linked romantically to Swift in the past. But this song is too present-tense to be about either of them.
Swift gets specific in this track, referencing locations like Shoreditch and Highgate, and crooning that her lover “likes my American smile.”