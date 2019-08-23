London Boy by Taylor Swift: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

London Boy is a song on Taylor Swift’s Lover album. It’s undeniably about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

At first glance, the song appears to actually have Alwyn’s voice in the beginning, which is no doubt shocking news for Swifties all over the world, given how private the famous couple have been in the last three years. However, one fan showed that the line seems to have come from an interview with Idris Elba, in truth:

Here’s the interview Taylor samples in London Boy pic.twitter.com/5l3KAtaV7E — Capital J (@ohcauseshesdead) August 23, 2019

Elba says in the beginning: “We can go driving in, on my scooter…Uh, you know, just riding in London..Alright, yeah”

Here’s what you need to know:

London Boy Full Lyrics:

cornelia street & london boy — Diana Silvers (@dianasilvers13) August 23, 2019

[Intro]

We can go driving in, on my scooter

Uh, you know, just riding in London

Alright, yeah

[Verse 1]

I love my hometown as much as Motown, I love SoCal

And you know I love Springsteen, faded blue jeans, Tennessee whiskey

But something happened, I heard him laughing

I saw the dimples first and then I heard the accent

They say home is where the heart is

But that’s not where mine lives

[Chorus]

You know I love a London boy

I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon

He likes my American smile, like a child when our eyes meet

Darling, I fancy you

Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates

So I guess all the rumors are true

You know I love a London boy

Boy, I fancy you (Ooh)

[Verse 2]

And now I love high tea, stories from Uni, and the West End

You can find me in the pub, we are watching rugby with his school friends

Show me a gray sky, a rainy cab ride

Babe, don’t threaten me with a good time

They say home is where the heart is

But God, I love the English

[Chorus]

You know I love a London boy, I enjoy nights in Brixton

Shoreditch in the afternoon

He likes my American smile, like a child when our eyes meet

Darling, I fancy you

Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates

So I guess all the rumors are true

You know I love a London boy

Boy, I fancy you

[Bridge]

So please show me Hackney

Doesn’t have to be Louis V up on Bond Street

Just wanna be with you

Wanna be with you

Stick with me, I’m your queen

Like a Tennessee Stella McCartney, I’m the heat

Just wanna be with you (Wanna be with you)

Wanna be with you (Oh)

[Chorus]

You know I love a London boy, I enjoy walking SoHo

Drinking in the afternoon (Yeah)

He likes my American smile, like a child when our eyes meet

Darling, I fancy you (You)

Took me back to Highgate, met all of his best mates

So I guess all the rumors are true (Yeah)

You know I love a London boy (Oh)

Boy (Oh), I fancy you (I fancy you, ooh)

London Boy Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

Harry styles and Tom hiddleston fighting over who London boy is about pic.twitter.com/f4a6HZ5k44 — w🌹 (@nicetohaveafren) August 22, 2019

It doesn’t take a detective to figure out what this song is about. In fact, this might be the most explicit Alwyn-focused song Swift has made yet. In fact, she seems to directly address the speculation around their relationship, singing at one point, “So I guess all the rumors are true (Yeah)

You know I love a London boy (Oh)”

Of course, some fans are willing to speculate whether Swift is referencing Harry Styles or Tom Hiddleston, both of whom are British and have been linked romantically to Swift in the past. But this song is too present-tense to be about either of them.

Swift gets specific in this track, referencing locations like Shoreditch and Highgate, and crooning that her lover “likes my American smile.”