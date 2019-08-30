Map of Florida Shows Shift in the Latest GFS & Euro Models

A map of Florida has both the GFS and Euro computer models in agreement: the state of Florida is going to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian early next week. While there is still plenty of time for Dorian to change course (the storm could even head out to sea), the most likely scenario based on the hurricane’s current track has many Floridians hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

No matter where you are in the state, making sure that you have a hurricane plan in place is essential at this time.

As of Friday, August 30, Dorian was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane. Dorian is currently located about 480 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and has started the turn west, moving at 12 mph. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for the northwestern Bahamas.

Both the GFS and the Euro models are showing Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida’s east coast on Monday, September 2. The two models disagree a bit on what will happen after that.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Latest Euro Model Suggests Dorian Won’t Make Landfall in Florida But Will Skirt the East Coast Instead

Latest 12z #ECMWF run with a different solution. 🌀 Minor changes in the ridge strength, and slower speed of #Dorian, allows a turn northward before a possible #FL landfall. Still some time to see different solutions by the models. The entire SE coast should pay attention. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PJaum6wjDH — AllanWeather | New York (@AWxNYC) August 30, 2019

The latest Euro model run shows Dorian hugging the east coast of Florida and traveling north up the eastern seaboard. Without making landfall, it’s possible that Dorian could keep a lot of its strength as it brings some torrential downpours and very heavy winds to Georgia and on to the Carolinas.

The latest model seems to show Dorian stalling slightly over the Bahamas before breaking more north, never making landfall on Florida’s east coast at all.

It’s important to note that the Euro model has changed drastically over the past few days and this is only the latest run. It’s entirely possible that the next Euro release will show a different track — it could move Dorian more west or even further east into the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, the GFS track brings Dorian inland, making landfall somewhere around Cape Canaveral before making the trek north. You can see that map below.

Here's the 12Z GFS model bringing a Major Hurricane #Dorian into eastern Florida. From there, the model tracks Dorian up the eastern coast of Florida. pic.twitter.com/6CoNny6uOw — Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) August 30, 2019

This Is Going to Be a Major Rain Event for Much of the State of Florida, Regardless of Track

Dorian is expected to bring anywhere from 1 inch to 15 inches of rain all over the state of Florida. The least amount of rain is predicted in Florida’s panhandle and in the southernmost areas of the state. However, a shift in Dorian’s track could change the rainfall totals in any given area.

Even if the GFS model pans out and Dorian stays closer to Florida’s east coast, the sheer size of the storm will bring rain to much of the state.

The map below shows what to expect in different parts of the state — if Dorian’s track plays out the way the National Hurricane Center is currently forecasting.

Expected Impacts of #Dorian on #Florida. Models are beginning to shift a little east. Diane Kacmarik pic.twitter.com/kuWUde8fMY — Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) August 30, 2019

“A general 8-16 inches of rain is forecast along the path of the storm … This is based on slow but steady forward motion. However, if Dorian were to crawl or stall, rainfall could be one and a half to two times these amounts,” Accuweather reports.

