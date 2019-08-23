Marsha Edwards: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marsha Edwards appeared to have it all; she was a prominent mother of two with a medical degree and company, and she plastered her Facebook page with smiling photos documenting what appeared to be a gloriously happy Italian vacation with her daughter in August 2019.

“I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children. ❤️🍷😎” she wrote.

However, police say the 58-year-old divorced mother murdered both of her adult children shortly after that post and trip: Daughter Erin, 20, and son, Chris, 24, died in their mother’s home near Atlanta, Georgia. Police say the children were shot and Marsha Edwards died of “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Both children were very successful, and they were the children of a surgeon and city housing authority chairman who was divorced from Marsha Edwards. On Facebook, Chris Edwards, the son, called himself “Just a sports nerd from the South trying to make a difference. #Wakandaforever.”

He wrote that he was digital content manager for the City of Atlanta – Mayors Office of Entertainment. In April, Chris wrote, “Probably a good time to update the Facebook profile pic. One year down as a social media manager for the Atlanta Film/Entertainment Office! Here’s to hopefully more years of fun and success!”

Erin Edwards wrote on Facebook that she studied at Boston University and went to Woodward Academy. Both siblings said they were from Atlanta, Georgia. “I could not be more proud of my mother Marsha Edwards, President and CEO of MME Enterprises, LLC for being honored by Women Works Media Group as one of Atlanta’s 100 most powerful and influential women of 2019,” Erin wrote on Facebook only four months ago.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms praised both children, writing, “Chris and Erin were beautiful, vibrant, and brilliant young adults, whom we had the pleasure of knowing their entire lives. They filled the lives of all who met them with joy, compassion, and kindness. May the peace of God, that surpasses all understanding, be with the Edwards family and all who had the honor to have known them.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Edwards Posted Photos From the Vatican & Leaning Tower of Pisa on the Trip to Italy With Her Daughter

On August 19, 2019, Marsha Edwards posted a series of photos that showed her in Italy with her daughter. “Fortunate to have dinner at The Vatican after our tour.🙏” she wrote.

“Awesome! The Vatican is incredible!! Continue to enjoy your wonderful time together!!!” a friend wrote in the comment thread. People have now filled the comment thread with expressions of grief. Some are questioning how a mother who looked so happy could have done such a horrific act.

Other photos show Marsha and Erin at the Coliseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. They also journeyed to Venice, Lake Como, and Verona in what appeared to be a week-long jaunt. She called her daughter “The best girl to share precious moments with.❤️” and indicated on Facebook that they had visited many destinations together over the years.

“Cruise on one of the most famous and spectacular Italian lakes. Villas of the rich and famous are best seen by boat…Versace, George Clooney, Mussolini, etc.” she wrote on August 12.

Past trips showed Marsha with Erin in Times Square.

2. Marsha Edwards Wrote on Facebook That She Had the ‘Best Children a Mother Could Ask For’

On May 12, Marsha shared a photo of herself with her son, Chris, and daughter, Erin. “Happy Mother’s Day.💕 — with Chris Edwards and Erin Edwards,” she wrote. A woman responded in the comment thread, “Happy Mother’s day, sis!💐😘 Praying you are comforted with some lovely wonderful memories today!🙏🏽😘”

Marsha replied with a series of hearts.

“The best children a mother could ask for,❤️💕” she captioned another photo that showed her with Erin and Chris. On Mothers Day, Erin returned the favor, posting a picture with her mom and writing, “I don’t know what I did to deserve such amazing people in my life, but I’m so grateful I could burst. Thank you all for everything ❤️.”

She also wrote, though, that she had undergone a tough year. “This past school year, with the passing of my grandmother Iva Major, school pushing me to my mental and physical limits, and many of my personal relationships falling apart, there were many times that I felt really alone or that the world was working against me, and I felt sorry for myself,” wrote Erin.

Marsha wrote with one photo showing her with Chris: “My other number one fan❤️”

Chris wrote on Facebook that he was a former television production assistant intern at ATL PBA, a former production assistant intern at SEC Network, a former intern at the Atlanta City Council and Vocal Corner Store and a graduate of Elon University who studied Mass Media Arts – Broadcast Journalism and Film Production.

3. The Louisiana-Born Edwards Studied at Southern University Before Founding a Medical Supply Company

According to her Facebook page, Marsha studied at Southern University, went to Southern University Laboratory School, lived in Atlanta, Georgia, and was from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

MME Enterprises, LLC., her company, has a more extensive bio for her. “Dr. Edwards, a Louisiana native, graduated from Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She later attended Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport, LA, earning her medical degree in 1996. From there, she participated in the Family Medicine program at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA.,” it reads.

“Edwards then explored her passion for medical consulting when she began working as a clinical consultant for ICN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Marietta, GA. At ICN Pharmaceuticals, she evaluated the effect of the drug ribavirin on immunocompromised children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The study found that ribavirin should not be used as the first line of therapy for pediatric RSV patients with impaired immune systems.”

The bio says she then “expanded her career in the evaluation and implementation of personal injury and worker compensation programs at Atlanta Neurological & Spine Institute, LLC.” After working as a medical sales consultant, she started the company, which describes itself as, “MME Enterprises, LLC thus provides medical equipment and services to hospitals, physicians, and other medical providers in the Atlanta metropolitan area, as well as other providers as identified.”

4. Marsha Was Previously Married to a Prominent Atlanta Surgeon

According to 11Alive, Marsha Edwards was divorced from the father of her children, Dr. Chris Edwards, a well-known Atlanta-area surgeon and a member of the board of trustees for the Morehouse School of Medicine. The station added that he is also chairman of the board of commissioners for the Atlanta Housing Authority.

He released a statement through a spokesperson to the television station. It read, “Dr. Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards, Jr. and Erin Edwards. Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made.”

The children were also quite accomplished. A post on Erin’s wall from a friend said she was “headed to NYC this summer for her internship at NBC…she is a posse 10 Atlanta scholar, WTBU Radio DJ, Daily FreeP reporter, BU TV10 Scriptwriter/Stage Manager, past ATL Mayor’s Office Communications Intern, member of Jack & Jill and National Association of Black Journalists. SHE ALWAYS PUTTING IN WORK.”

The post continued that Erin “has a calm but very strong energy that I admire. She is an embodiment of black excellence, humility, and an ideal role model to any young women of color interested in communications/journalism etc.” Marsha commented on that post, writing, “My baby girl💕”

5. Marsha Edwards Recently Attended a Prominent Convention for Journalists & Was Known for Her Homemade Gumbo

One man posted childhood pictures of Erin and Chris to Marsha’s Facebook page after their deaths. He recalled how she was known for her homemade Louisiana gumbo.

He wrote: “Peace, love, and blessings of comfort to this wonderful family and to all who loved them, and may God bless the souls of Chris, Erin, and Marsha. My girlfriend did these portraits of Chris and Erin about 12 years ago, and Marsha has never been anything but extremely sweet and kind to us ever since then. It seems like every fall, she would send us some of her delicious, homemade Louisiana gumbo whenever she made a batch. I know I will carry to my own grave nothing but the fondest memories of Marsha and her beautiful and wonderfully gifted children.”

Marsha filled her Facebook page with photos showing she had recently attended the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in Miami, Florida. Photos showed she attended with her son, Chris.

According to NBC News, police found the bodies inside the home where Marsha lived in Vinings, Georgia, which is near Atlanta.

