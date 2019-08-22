Donald Trump & Michael Jackson: What Is the History of Their Friendship?

During Thursday’s press conference about a “major announcement” relating to Michael Jackson’s legacy, Raymone Bain was asked about Jackson’s relationship to President Donald Trump. When asked if she would enlist Trump’s support when establishing the “MJ Legacy Foundation,” the pop legend’s former publicist reflected on Jackson and Trump’s great friendship.

According to CNN, Michael Jackson lived on some of Donald Trump’s properties in his lifetime; after Jackson died, Trump said “You know when Michael Jackson died, I knew him very well, everybody was talking about Michael Jackson, but they didn’t know him.”

"@michaeljackson: #FriendlyFriday Michael Jackson with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/K4exeDeX1Z" Michael was very misunderstood – a great talent — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2015

Trump’s support of Jackson and his legacy continued years after his 2009 passing. In April 2015, using the hashtag “#FriendlyFriday,” Donald Trump tweeted “Michael was very misunderstood – a great talent.” During the press conference, Bain encouraged viewers to use the hashtag “#MichaelJacksonNewBeginning,” but at the time of publication Trump had not commented on the press conference nor his inclusion in some of Bain’s comments.

During her press conference, one of the celebrities who Bain thanked for their support of Jackson’s legacy was Kanye West, who has made his support of and friendship with Trump public since the president’s 2016 campaign.