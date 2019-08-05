Veteran NFL Reporter Don Banks Dies at 56

D

on Banks, a longtime NFL writer and reporter, died on Sunday at the age of 56. He was in Canton, Ohio this weekend covering the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Banks was hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in July to cover the NFL. He was in Canton covering the Hall of Fame ceremony along with the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos. Banks’ first project with the Review-Journal was published on Sunday morning. It was about how “Hard Knocks” impacted the 2018 Cleveland Browns. This piece lets you behind the scenes and gives an inside look to aspects that are not normally seen.

Banks was one of the most respected reporters out there. He spent 17 years as a reporter for Sports Illustrated. Most recently, Banks spent time at The Athletic and Patriots.com. He spent the 2016 season as a contributor to NFL.com. Banks also covered the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 10 years.

Banks’ wife, Alissa, confirmed to the Review-Journal that he died in his sleep.

“He was re-energized and so invigorated by the opportunity to work (for the Review-Journal),” she told the Review-Journal. “He couldn’t wait to get started. It was the happiest I have seen him in quite some time.”

“He was supposed to arrive home in Boston on Sunday morning. … He went very peacefully.”

Banks also spent time at the St. Petersburg Times and Minnesota Star Tribune. Many NFL reporters and teams took to Twitter on Sunday to express their feelings.

Devastatingly sad news with the passing of NFL reporter Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/teXBfkpKYe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2019

“Words can’t express the depth of sadness the Review-Journal staff feels for Don’s family and friends,” Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook said Sunday. “Beyond a sportswriting institution, Don was a dedicated husband and father and a class act. No NFL journalist commanded more respect. The sport has lost one of its finest storytellers.”

Banks was not only a great reporter and writer, he spent some time on the big screen as well. He played a sportswriter in “Invincible” and “The Game Plan.” These movies, starring Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson, were football-related movies. Banks fit the mold perfectly. He also appeared regularly on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” and “Olbermann.” Banks guest hosted four weekly radio shows over the past 10 years.

When talking about the best in the business, Banks name was close to the top. He had sources in all avenues. Around the NFL, Banks’ cellphone contact list was a who’s who of NFL greats. This included Hall of Fame players, coaches, agents, and executives.

We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of former https://t.co/fZzderp1I3 contributor Don Banks. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/pIewXUWr8G — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 4, 2019

“We spent more time together over the years than we did with our own families,” Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times said. “Our wives called us ‘Road Wives.’ It’s as if we spoke in code, we knew each other so well. We knew all of each other’s stories.”

Farmer was a close friend of Banks. He was present in Canton to watch Farmer receive the Dick McCann Award. This was part of the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Banks is survived by his wife and two sons, Matt, 28, and Micah, 21, from a previous marriage.