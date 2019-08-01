Oregon & Washington Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me [August 1]

Fires continue to cause issues during the hot, dry summer months in Oregon and Washington as the month of August begins. Here are the details about the latest fire and red flag warning information for the states as of August 1, 2019. Read on for the latest details about the wildfires’ locations, containment, evacuations. Remember to also check your local news sources, as fire details can change quickly and with little warning.

Interactive Fire Maps for Oregon & Washington

A great way to keep track of fire activity is by looking at interactive maps. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view details from NIFC.gov here. The same interactive fire map for the two states is also embedded below:

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

You can see Inciweb reported fires in the interactive map below or here. You may need to zoom into the map below to see the fires using the + button within the map, depending on your browser. You may also need to go to the Legend’s Layers Tab and unclick public alerts, traffic condition, and California wildfires, only clicking Inciweb Wildfire Information to see the Oregon and Washington fires.

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon & Washington

You can see weather warnings and Inciweb fire notices in Washington and Oregon in Google’s Crisis map at this link or on the map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to click the + sign to zoom into your region.

Here are details on the individual fires for August 1, 2019. Oregon fires are listed first, followed by Washington fires.

Oregon Fires

2019 Umatilla NF Prescribed Fire

These are fires purposefully set by officials in order to mitigate wildfire damage in the future.

Blue Ridge Fire

This fire grew to 667 acres but is now 100 percent contained. It is still listed as active on Inciweb’s map.

McKay Butte Fire

This fire is 170 acres and 70 percent contained, located four miles northeast of Crescent, Oregon, according to NIFC. The cause is under investigation. Ten structures (but not residences) were threatened. It’s burning in the Deschutes National Forest. A Level 1 Be Ready notice is in place for McKay Crossing, Ogden, and Prairie Campgrounds, NIFC noted. Road closures are in place for FSR 9736 (north of Paulina Creek) and FSR 9735. It was first reported on July 28.

Milepost 97 Fire (MP 97)

This is the largest fire in the region currently. As of August 1, it’s 13,070 acres in size and 30 percent according to the Milepost 97’s official Facebook page.

It was caused by human activity, likely by an illegal campfire, officials said. It started about one mile southeast of Canyonville, near milepost 97 on I-5, southbound. Firefighters are continuing to make progress and a community meeting is scheduled for August 1 at 7 p.m. at the North Valley high school, Inciweb noted.

Here’s an interactive map of the Milepost 97 fire, courtesy of MappingSupport.com:

If an evacuation is issued, crews will go door-to-door and let residents know. You can register for alerts here. Evacuation levels are currently at 1 and 2 in the region.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association is providing updates about the fire on Facebook. You can also find updates on the Milepost 97 fire Facebook page.

Round Butte Fire

This fire was reported on July 22, 2019 and as of August 1, it is 1,200 acres and 100 percent contained. All that’s left are some mop-up operations.

Washington Fires

Devore Creek Fire

This fire is 150 acres as of August 1 and was caused by lightning, Inciweb noted. It is three air miles southwest of Stehekin, Washington.

Inciweb reported: “Fire is expected to continue to back downslope and creep laterally. No significant spread is expected… Fire behavior and smoke have been minimal in recent days. The fire is expected to continue to back downslope and creep laterally. Hand crews continue to clear and improve community protection lines west of the community of Stehekin. Firefighters are conducting periodic reconnaissance flights and will be installing a remote camera to continually observe the fire where it is burning in remote, steep, rocky terrain.”

Stehekin River Trail is temporarily closed for public safety. There are no evacuations in place for this fire.

Graham Fire

This fire was eight miles southwest of Cheney, Washington, NIFC reported. It was caused by lightning on July 24. and is one of four fires that started in the Cheney, Washington area on July 24. The other fires are the Grogan Fire, the Lake Badger Fire, and the Badger Fire. This is part of the Cheney Complex Fire, NIFC noted. According to Inciweb on July 28, the fire is 171 acres and now 100 percent contained.

Kusshi Creek Fire

This fire, listed by NIFC, is 37 miles south of Yakima, WA. It’s now 953 acres and 80 percent contained as of August 1. It was caused by lightning and no residences are currently threatened.

Left Hand Fire

This fire in Washington started on July 23. It’s 17 miles northwest of Naches, Inciweb noted, in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. It’s also about four miles east of Cliffdell. The fire was caused by lightning.

The fire is now 3,459 acres in size, Inciweb noted, and 45 percent contained as of August 1. The map below shows the perimeter and evacuation areas:

Evacuations: On July 28, Inciweb noted that a Level 3 “Go Now” notice was issued for 22 residences in the Rock Creek drainage. As of July 31, all Evacuation 3 zones were reduced to Level 2 (Get Set). All evacuation areas will remain in place until further notice.

Here’s an interactive evacuation map that’s being updated:

Here are current forecasts for the fire within the next 24 and 48 hours, per Inciweb:

24 hrs: Terrain-dominated wind will maintain moderate ROS surface spread expected with short crown runs and frequent spotting in wind/slope alignment with short-range spotting. Further natural and firing-induced spread expected on northeast side of fire in Divisions O and J. 48 hrs: Terrain-dominated wind will produce moderate ROS surface spread expected with short crown runs and frequent spotting in wind/slope alignment with spotting up to 1/3 mile. Further spread on northeast side of fire is expected in Divisions O and J.

Here’s an air quality update for the region:

And an operations briefing from August 1:

You can stay updated on the fire’s Facebook page here or on the Yakima Valley Emergency Management page.

Pipeline Fire

This fire, listed by NIFC, is seven miles north of Selah, WA. It’s 6,515 acres and 80 percent contained as of the latest update, and full containment is expected by August 2. The fire’s cause is under investigation. It was discovered on July 23 when a thunderstorm passed through.