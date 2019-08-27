Philadelphia Church Fire: Photos & Videos from Greater Bible Way Temple

A large fire has caused significant damage to a church in Philadelphia. The fire started on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 27, 2019. It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire. So far there do not appear to be any injuries. Read on to learn more and see photos and videos of the fire.

PFD members were initially called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. and found fire showing on the roof line and smoke coming from the steeple. The 2nd alarm was struck just before 3 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2R1hjoKt4K — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 27, 2019

This was a live video of the fire from NBC 15 that just recently ended.

Here’s a video from earlier.

#Breaking: Just in – A massive fire broke out at an church at Parkside in #Philadelphia, at the Greater Bible Way Temple at 52nd and Warren streets. #US pic.twitter.com/GjpqC9ZOYQ — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 27, 2019

The fire is at the Greater Bible Way Temple, which is located on North 52nd Street, CBS Philadelphia reported.

You can see a video of the fire below.

The fire started just before 3 p.m., NBC Philadelphia reported. A day care is also located at the church, but no injuries have been reported. The church is at North 52nd Street and Warren Street.

West philly church on fire this shit is crazyyyy pic.twitter.com/pe83PJ8zzx — 96Mikey (@Mikeburns215) August 27, 2019

Traffic is being diverted due to the fire. Streets near 52nd and Warren were blocked off because of the fire, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Streets blocked off everywhere as we make our way to 52nd and Warren. Greater Bible Way Temple on fire right now. You can see smoke from a far distance away. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/4AquKJCxN0 — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) August 27, 2019

The good news is that more recent reports indicate that crews are getting the fire under control. You can see the fire slowly getting under control in the photo below.

#Update: Just in – Lots of fire hoses of the fire department, are now aiming at the rooftop of the Greater Bible Way Temple church at 52nd and Warren streets at Parkside in #Philadelphia to cool it down, and is under control. #US pic.twitter.com/KtIjkfu7Q5 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 27, 2019

Here’s another video showing the fire dying down.

The church’s website notes that the ministry is 60 years old. The website reads: “Greater Bible Way Temple is 60-year-old ministry located in the heart of the West Philadelphia. We welcome you to experience worship and fellowship with us. We are not a perfect church – just a forgiven church whose doors swing on the hinges of Love.”

Watch what happened at 20:54 in @WVTM13's broadcast: Philadelphia church fire https://t.co/YjmWQ3Acnw — BAZZZA (@NIP_CREW_LONDON) August 27, 2019

The church’s senior pastor is Benjamin F. Peterson, Jr. He’s been the pastor for 22 years. The website says about Peterson: “Apostle Peterson, Jr., is an activist in the communities in which he has served for 30 years in areas of low-income housing, childcare, before and after school programs, economic development, workforce development, giving bags of hope (hygiene products) to the homeless in Love Park and in the Community. He serves, youth and children activities, emergency housing and elder care.”

BREAKING: Massive fire engulfs church in Philadelphia

https://t.co/FgXswTOhKd — WVTM 13 (@WVTM13) August 27, 2019

The church hasn’t released a statement yet about the fire. It appears the roof has been severely damaged from the fire. Smoke can still be seen from up to a mile away.

#BREAKING Greater Bible Way Temple is still burning in West Philadelphia. Smoke can be seen billowing from the historic church from at least a mile away. No reports of injuries. The flames broke out just before 3 p.m. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/alweedJ0Qo — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) August 27, 2019

Here are more photos.

Outstanding work by @PhillyFireDept members & our support partners on this 2-Alarm+ church 🔥🔥 in West Philly this afternoon… #pfdstrongtogether #fireiseveryonesfight pic.twitter.com/mHFNKVPtwG — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) August 27, 2019

The fire was less than a block from trolley lines on Lancaster Avenue, Philly Voice reported.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia