Philadelphia Church Fire: Photos & Videos from Greater Bible Way Temple

A large fire has caused significant damage to a church in Philadelphia. The fire started on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 27, 2019. It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire. So far there do not appear to be any injuries. Read on to learn more and see photos and videos of the fire.
The fire is at the Greater Bible Way Temple, which is located on North 52nd Street, CBS Philadelphia reported.
The fire started just before 3 p.m., NBC Philadelphia reported. A day care is also located at the church, but no injuries have been reported. The church is at North 52nd Street and Warren Street.
Traffic is being diverted due to the fire. Streets near 52nd and Warren were blocked off because of the fire, NBC Philadelphia reported.
The good news is that more recent reports indicate that crews are getting the fire under control. You can see the fire slowly getting under control in the photo below.
The church’s website notes that the ministry is 60 years old. The website reads: “Greater Bible Way Temple is 60-year-old ministry located in the heart of the West Philadelphia. We welcome you to experience worship and fellowship with us. We are not a perfect church – just a forgiven church whose doors swing on the hinges of Love.”
The church’s senior pastor is Benjamin F. Peterson, Jr. He’s been the pastor for 22 years. The website says about Peterson: “Apostle Peterson, Jr., is an activist in the communities in which he has served for 30 years in areas of low-income housing, childcare, before and after school programs, economic development, workforce development, giving bags of hope (hygiene products) to the homeless in Love Park and in the Community. He serves, youth and children activities, emergency housing and elder care.”
The church hasn’t released a statement yet about the fire. It appears the roof has been severely damaged from the fire. Smoke can still be seen from up to a mile away.
The fire was less than a block from trolley lines on Lancaster Avenue, Philly Voice reported.
