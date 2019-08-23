Pierre Cleveland: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pierre Cleveland has been named as the Detroit, Michigan dog owner whose three pit bulls killed nine-year-old neighbor Emma Hernandez on August 19. Around 4 p.m., Emma was riding her bicycle through an alleyway when the dogs got loose by squeezing through a broken fence in Cleveland’s yard, ran towards her, knocked her down, and mauled her to death.

Cleveland was arrested soon after the incident. He was charged on August 22 with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and having a dangerous animal causing death. Bond has been set at $2 million cash.

Cleveland appeared distraught throughout the hearing and kept his head bowed. His attorney, Emmett Greenwood, has pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.

1. Pierre Cleveland Left the Dogs in His Yard Unattended While He Went to the Store

According to prosecutors, The dogs were left unattended in the yard while Cleveland went to the store, knowing that the fence was flimsy. Cleveland also failed to shut the side door to his garage. The door leads out to the alleyway where Emma was killed.

The attack was witnessed by Emma’s 12-year-old brother, as well as her father, Armando Hernandez. Hernandez attempted to help his daughter. One neighbor shot and killed a dog while another neighbor began throwing bricks to scare the other two away. The other two dogs ran off but were later located by animal control.

First responders transported Emma to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. “I tried my best. I tried CPR. I tried helping her. I did everything I could in my power,” Hernandez told WWJ – AM. “She was gone when I reached her.”

2. Armando Hernandez Had Previously Fought With Cleveland About the Dogs

Armando Hernandez recognized the three pit bulls and knew they belonged to Cleveland. The dogs had previously escaped from Cleveland’s yard and were often seen wandering. Prior to Emma’s death, Hernandez argued with Cleveland about not properly restraining his animals.

According to Hernandez and eyewitnesses, the three dogs were able to squeeze through the owner’s ramshackle fence. “I knew the dogs were there. I knew the neighbor,” he said. “We had an argument about it last week and he just didn’t care about his dogs properly. He could have prevented this.”

3. Pierre Cleveland’s Dogs Had Killed Several Other Animals

During Cleveland’s arraignment, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Barbara Lanning stated that text messages collected from the defendant’s cell phone showed that he knew the dogs were dangerous. One of the dogs allegedly killed a puppy in Cleveland’s home the week before attacking Emma.

Lanning also revealed that the dogs had fought with each other and one had killed multiple puppies on July 29. “The defendant was harboring dogs he knew to be vicious, he knew to be aggressive,” she said.

“The allegations are that the defendant was harboring dogs he knew to be dangerous, he knew to be aggressive,” she said.

4. The Dogs Had Escaped Multiple Times & Were Known to Menace the Neighborhood

Neighbors said the dogs would often break out from their yard and would wander.

“The evidence will show the dogs escaped multiple times, even a week prior to this incident,” Lanning said, adding that Cleveland was aware the dogs were repeatedly getting loose.

Detroit Animal control officers responded to a March 2018 complaint about two of the dogs running at large. Officers responded to the call but no one answered the door at Cleveland’s home.

5. Cleveland’s Attorney Said Hernandez’s Death Resulted from Negligence

Pierre Cleveland’s attorney Emmett Greenwood told the judge the incident should be seen as a case of negligence. “I know this is a serious charge but my client is being charged, we believe, on a theory of malfeasance, not that he intended to do, but [prosecutors are] charging him for a negligent act,” he said, explaining that Cleveland did not mean to harm Emma and had even tried to help when he saw the dogs attack.

Greenwood went on to say that two weeks prior to Emma’s death, Cleveland severed three fingers on his right hand as a machinist. Calling the accident an “egregious serious injury,” Greenwood told the judge that his client was not a flight risk, adding that Cleveland had no previous criminal history, would not be living at the home, which was behind the Hernandez residence, and that the dogs had been surrendered to animal control and were going to be euthanized.