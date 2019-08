A Portland shooting left multiple people with gunshot wounds and at least one dead, reports said.

Police are investigating the shooting at NE 42nd and Holman where several people were shot.

The area is blocked off on 42nd Street from Killingsworth to Ainsworth.

Some reports say police are looking for a female shooter.

Just arriving at NE 42nd/Holman where police have responded to reports of multiple people being shot. 42nd is blocked from Killingsworth to Ainsworth. PPB officer just confirmed to me that there are multiple victims, at least one dead. Homicide investigaton pic.twitter.com/Ms7hvlItPx — J. Ramakrishnan (@JRamakrishnanOR) August 2, 2019

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.