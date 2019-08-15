Raiders vs Cardinals Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NFL preseason slate continues this week as the Oakland Raiders hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in the second full week of exhibition action.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Raiders vs. Cardinals Preview

The NFL preseason is hitting the halfway mark for most teams and things are starting to get more serious as the season approaches. Starters typically see more time in the second game of the preseason, usually maxing out their reps in the third game. Teams try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries.

There has been no shortage of storylines during the Raiders offseason, with most of the drama being linked to new star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Oakland made the blockbuster move to acquire Brown from the Steelers in the offseason.

Brown has been dealing with frostbitten feet and hasn’t been able to participate in the majority of training camp. This week there were also reports that Brown was considering retirement over an issue with the new, league-mandated helmets. However, the pass-catcher put an end to that storyline on Monday after an arbitrator denied his grievance.

“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I’m excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet!”

The Raiders won their preseason opener against the Rams 14-3. Mike Glennon amassed 200 yards on 17-of-25 passing, but threw a pair of interceptions. Nathan Peterman played in the second half and will challenge for the backup spot to Derek Carr. He provided the highlight with a rumbling 50-yard run that set Twitter ablaze.

“He can run,” Oakland coach Jon Gruden said. “As he continues to gain command of the offense he’s going to be an interesting guy to watch.”

The Cardinals are preparing for their first season under head coach Kliff Kingsbury and with No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at quarterback.

Murray was impressive in his short debut, going 6-of-7 for 44 yards. Kingsbury was happy with what he saw.

“I’ve been around some pretty good ones and he’s up there when you are talking touch and accuracy and consistently throw a tight spiral,” Kingsbury said. “If he doesn’t throw a spiral I look at him and are like, ‘you good?’ ”

The 100th NFL season officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 as NFC North Rivals Green Bay and Chicago face off.

The Raiders open the season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 8, while the Cardinals host the Detroit Lions the same day.