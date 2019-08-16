Shots Fired at Santa Monica Promenade: Police Confirm No Active Shooter

After shots were fired at Santa Monica Promenade on Friday, police quickly confirmed there was no active shooter threat.
At approximately 11:30 AM, local time, Santa Monica Police confirmed that people should stay away from 3rd and Arizona. Ten minutes later, the police account tweeted, “NOTE: This is NOT an active shooter situation.”
As stated above, the man who appeared to threaten a security guard, thus triggering the round of shots that inspired the ensuing chaos, has since been detained by police. The lockdown has since been lifted.