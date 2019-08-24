Soldan High School Shooting: At Least Four Shot in St. Louis

Four people were shot, including a 7-year-old child and three teens, near Soldan High School in north St. Louis Friday night.

The 7-year-old is in critical condition, according to KMOV. Police and emergency crews were called to the high school at about 8 p.m. where theschool was hosting a football jamboree.

No other information was immediately available on the condition of the victims.

Police and emergency crews were called to the high school twice Friday night, first for a disturbance earlier in the evening where a shot was fired during a fight, according to reports.

This is a breaking news post which will be updated as more information becomes available.