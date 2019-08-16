Spokane Valley Active Shooter Reports on East Montgomery

There are reports of a possible active shooter situation in Spokane Valley on East Montgomery Avenue.

Be aware that these reports are very preliminary, and very few details have been released. The news of a possible active shooter broke out just before 10 a.m. on August 16, 2019 on the west coast.

According to KTVB-TV, the reports center around 9922 E Montgomery Ave. Online records show that’s a strip of commercial buildings that’s listed as having office and warehouse space. KTVB described it as a “strip mall.” Spokane police have not yet commented on the reports but were redirecting traffic.

KHQ’s Noelle Lashley wrote on Twitter: “BREAKING: Heavy police presence at the intersection of Montgomery and Locust in Spokane Valley. I’m working to learn more information. Police say to avoid the area and stay inside your homes if you live here. A SWAT unit just arrived on scene.”

KHQ’s Sean Owsley wrote that there are no indications at this time that anyone has been injured and that multiple agencies had responded to the scene. Montgomery and Locust were “shut down,” he reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Were Reports That Someone Heard Shots Being Fired

Spokane PD are assisting in blocking east and west bound Montgomery in Spokane Valley. They are asking people to avoid the area at N Locust Rd. We just saw SWAT arrive. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/R0QKxgYKKR — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 16, 2019

However, KREM reports said that an officer at the scene said he heard reports of shots fired. KREM-TV journalist Amanda Roley reported from the scene that a SWAT team had arrived at the location. “Spokane PD are assisting in blocking east and west bound Montgomery in Spokane Valley. They are asking people to avoid the area at N Locust Rd. We just saw SWAT arrive,” she wrote.

Some early active shooter reports end up being false panics. Others, of course, are anything but as the nation is still reeling from active shooter tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

This post will be updated as more information is learned about what is going on in Spokane Valley.