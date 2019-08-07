Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 7

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by a report that Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play next season without a new deal in place.

We’ll also take a look at a new NCAA policy being dubbed the “Rich Paul Rule” that drew the ire of NBA star LeBron James and a can’t miss highlight in Cleveland of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield taking care of some troops at training camp.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

HOLDOUT, HOLD UP: Report Says Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Play in Dallas Without New Deal

The drama surrounding Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott continued on Tuesday with the team’s preseason opener quickly approaching.

Despite having two years left on his contract with the Cowboys, Elliott has been holding out from the team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif. looking for a new deal. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Elliott will not play during the 2019 season without a new contract.

After the report, Anderson clarified that the same source believed Zeke missing games “is not likely.”

Source added** they still think Ezekiel Elliott not playing, is not likely, at this time, given the same sentiment that Jerry Jones wants to get a deal done. Context: These comments only came to me this am in response to me asking if Eric Dickerson’s statements yesterday r true. https://t.co/LMOkapoBdh — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 6, 2019

Elliott is still on his rookie deal, which puts him 10th among running backs in terms of average annual salary at $6,239,086. Ahead of him are names like Lamar Miller and Jerick McKinnon. Zeke has also seen both Rams running back Todd Gurley (4 years, $57.5 million) and Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (4 years, 52.5 million) ink massive deals the last two offseasons.

The Cowboys have not been shy about feeding Elliott the ball. Last year, the No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft had a monster workload, with 304 rushes — 43 more than any other player — to go with 77 catches, collecting 2,001 yards from scrimmage. He’s also led the NFL in rushing in two of his three seasons as a pro.

While running backs have held out for new deals before, Bell missing the entirety of last season with the Steelers amid a contract dispute and then cashing in with the Jets changed the thought process behind a holdout. However, Elliott is in a different position, having two years left on his deal and the possibility of a franchise tag to follow. Bell weighed in on Elliott’s situation on Twitter.

they gotta pay up, period 🙌🏾 https://t.co/M08n7VQCsc — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 6, 2019

Elliott is currently subject to a fine of $40,000 per day for his holdout. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, missing all of camp would subject Elliott to approximately $1.5 million in fines.

Elliott has been in Cabo during his holdout and the running back was spotted driving around Tuesday.

The Cowboys are amid an offseason full of contract issues, with quarterback Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper also in need of deals. Both Pro Bowl offensive players are in the last year of their deals.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys have “generous” offers on the table for Prescott, Cooper and Elliott that would put each one in the top five at their positions

RICH PAUL RULE? Fans, LeBron James Blast NCAA for New Agent Criteria

The NCAA issued a memo to agents Monday outlining new criteria players testing the NBA draft waters. It quickly went viral as the “Rich Paul Rule,” appearing to target the Klutch Sports mastermind.

The new qualifications needed include: a bachelor’s degree (which Paul doesn’t have), NBPA certification for at least three consecutive years, professional liability insurance and completion of an in-person exam taken at the NCAA office in Indianapolis in early November.

Paul is one of the NBA’s most powerful agents, recently being dubbed “King Maker” in a Sports Illustrated piece. He represents the likes of Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green and LeBron James — his good friend and business partner.

LeBron responded to the new rules on Twitter shortly after they were announced and all he could do was laugh.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD 😡 and Scared 😱. Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry. 😁✌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 6, 2019

James wasn’t the only one to connect the dots. The term “Rich Paul Rule” was trending on Twitter and other NBA players — former and current — spoke out on the issue.

White agents are mad!! Lol Rich Paul is changing the game.. Respect my brother 🙏🏽 #MoreThanAthletes — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) August 6, 2019

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE: Baker Mayfield Takes Care of Troops at Training Camp

Baker Mayfield wasn’t going to leave until every autograph was signed for the troops in attendance at Cleveland Browns training camp on Tuesday.

Despite being called off the field, Mayfield stuck around well after practice to snap selfies and sign everything from shirts to helmets and balls for the soldiers who were anxiously awaiting his signature.

Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com caught the interaction on video.

Baker Mayfield was called off the field by the team when autographs were supposed to be over. He refused and signed and took selfies with every soldier remaining on the field. #Browns pic.twitter.com/gY8zm525yK — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 6, 2019

One soldier notes that he was getting the autograph for his wife, who’s a big Mayfield supporter.

“She’s a huge, huge fan,” the solider said, saying that his wife was digging the QB’s new mustached look.

