Susanne Woodward: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Susanne Woodward, a licensed massage therapist in Arizona who also operated a cuddling business, argues she did nothing wrong after a client accused her of sexual misconduct.

The client, who was not publicly identified, said a session back in May became inappropriate. She went to the Tempe, Arizona police department and the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy to complain that Woodward enticed her to suck on her nipple.

Police told the client that no crime had been committed and Woodward was never charged. The State Board did require her to separate her massage company from the cuddling business, according to the Arizona Republic, and dismissed the complaint against Woodward. But Woodward was decertified by a national organization that oversees professional cuddlers.

The website for Woodward’s company, the Restoration Healing Spa located in Tempe, Arizona, has also been made private or deleted. The page asks for a password in order to enter and the Facebook page has been deactivated.

1. The Client Told Investigators That Susanne Woodward Instructed Her to Suck on Her Breast

According to the client’s complaint cited by the Arizona Republic, she began visiting Susanne Woodward for cuddling sessions back in April. She said she hoped this type of therapy could help her to recover from “sexual trauma.”

The client says she admitted to Woodward in one of the first sessions that she had fantasized about being naked with another woman. Woodward reportedly told her that such a situation “would have to be between us” because it was against the rules.

During the fourth session, she says Woodward instructed her to take her shirt off and to suck on Woodward’s nipple. The client says this lasted about five minutes and that Woodward told her, “I am channeling nurturing energy to you through my breast.” Hours later, the woman said she began to process the interaction and felt it had been inappropriate.

The Arizona Republic reported that in communications with the State Board, Woodward’s attorney said the therapist regretted the encounter with the client. But her attorney also stressed that cuddling without clothes on had been the client’s idea.

2. Susanne Woodward Has Been a Licensed Massage Therapist in Arizona Since 2008

Susanne Woodward is still licensed as a massage therapist in Arizona. A search of the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy shows that Woodward obtained her current license in February of 2008. It is valid through February of 2021.

But it’s unclear whether she is currently operating her business, the Restoration Healing Spa. The business comes up in a basic Google search with the summary line, “Let Restoration Healing Spa be an oasis of peace & relaxation in the midst of your busy life. Take the time to nurture yourself with our wide range of massage…”

The website does not appear to be active. The URL brings up a gray screen with a request for a password. A link to the company’s Facebook page also brings up the message, “The link you followed may have expired, or the page may only be visible to an audience you’re not in.”

3. Woodward Used to Teach Chemistry & Has a Doctorate Degree in the Subject

Susanne Woodward switched to massage therapy and cuddling after working as a chemistry professor for nearly two decades. The Arizona Republic saved a screengrab from her bio page on the Restoration Healing Spa website before it went dark.

The page states that Woodward studied chemistry and psychology at Grand Canyon University. Woodward then earned a Ph.D. in chemistry and education from Arizona State University, according to her bio.

Woodward further explained on an Event Brite page that her personal background included a major health scare. She said she suffered from “heavy metal poisoning and multiple chemical sensitivity.” Woodward said the experience and struggle back to health enhanced her interest in alternative therapies. Woodward added on the workshop page that her “science background, faith, and personal healing journey” gave her a “unique perspective to energetic healing that she is eager to share with others.”

4. Woodward Previously Managed a Meetup Page Called ‘Cuddle Party Arizona’

Susanne Woodward used to serve as the facilitator of an online group called “Cuddle Party Arizona” on Meetup. The page had nearly 800 members but is currently listed as inactive until a new organizer takes it over. The group held gatherings twice per month in Tempe, according to the page.

Woodward was directly quoted on the page describing cuddle parties as a healthy way for people to connect.

“Physical, mental, and emotional health are, in many ways, dependent on our ability to connect with others including our capacity to give and receive touch. Cuddle parties offer invaluable information on communication and physical affection. I love the community that we are building where people are empowered to ask for what they want and have their needs met in a safe, non-sexual environment. I consider it a great honor to provide the platform for people to connect in a loving, authentic way.”

The “about” section of the page explains that physical interaction with another person “bolsters you emotionally by reducing stress, lowering anxiety, and increasing your sense of trust and security.” It explains that participants had the “opportunity to touch and be touched (holding hands, back rubs, spooning, and the like). You can also choose to sit and enjoy conversation over some snacks. You can even just sit and watch.”

5. The Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy Does Not Regulate Cuddling

Cuddle therapy is legal in the state of Arizona. For example, a website called CuddleComfort.com lists “professional cuddlers” that are available for sessions starting at $80 per hour.

The accusation against Susanne Woodward calls attention to the fact that the industry is not regulated in Arizona. Her attorney, Flynn Carey, argued before the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy that they did not have jurisdiction over Woodward’s cuddling business, as reported by KNXV-TV. The board agreed with that assessment and she kept her massage therapy license.

But Woodward did lose her certification as a professional cuddler. She was associated with Cuddlist, a national group. The organization’s co-founder, Madelon Guinazzo, addressed the accusation against Woodward in a Facebook video. She said Cuddlist had received a feedback form from the client explaining the alleged encounter. Guinazzo said she spoke with both Woodward and the client before revoking Woodward’s certification as a cuddling practitioner. Guinazzo described the alleged encounter as a “gross violation of our code of conduct.”

