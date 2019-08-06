Sushma Swaraj’s Family & Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sushma Swaraj, the immensely popular Indian politician with more than 13 million followers on Twitter, has died. She leaves behind a family who will miss her greatly, including her husband, daughter, and a brother and sister.

1. Her Parents Were Hardev Sharma & Shrimati Laxmi Devi

Sushma Swaraj was born in Haryana to her parents: Hardev Sharma and Shrimati Laxmi Devi. Her father was a prominent member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Swaraj was born in Haryana and her parents were from the Dharampura area of Lahore, Pakistan, shared Hans India.

2. Her Brother Is a Doctor

Swaraj’s brother is Dr. Gulshan Sharma. He’s an Ayurveda doctor based in Ambala, Times of India shared.

3. Her Sister, Vandana Sharma, Is a Political Science Professor Who Ran for Office in 2014

Swaraj’s sister is Vandana Sharma. She has an MA and a Ph.D. in political science. She’s an associate professor of political science, working at a government college for girls called SGPG Mahila Mahavidhyalaya. The college is located in Haryana.

A 2014 article by Times of India shared that Vandana had run for BJP, but was defeated by an independent candidate who owned a poultry firm. It was a close race of 29,369 to 27,947 votes.

In 2015, Vandana was made a member of the Haryana Public Service Commission, The Economic Times reported.

Vandana is married to Dr. Manmohan Sharma, a physician who runs a private clinic in Narwana, India Today reported in 2014.

4. Her Daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, Is a Lawyer

Swaraj’s daughter is Bansuri Swaraj, born to Sushma and Swaraj Kaushal. She graduated from Oxford University and today practices criminal law just like her father. She practices in the Delhi High Court and in the Supreme Court of India, India.com shared.

Bansuri had gotten a lot of media attention when it was revealed that she was a junior lawyer on a team, along with her dad, that represented Lali Modi after his passport was canceled, Hindustan Times reported. There were allegations at the time that Kaushal had asked Modi to help his nephew get admitted to Sussex University, but Kaushal and Swaraj said those rumors were false.

Bansuri has had her own share of health problems. In 2015 she was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she had neurological symptoms consistent with a mild stroke, Hindustan Times reported. She was only 31, which is very young for having health problems like those. A hospital source told Hindustan Times: “She had some difficulty in speaking, which is the most common stroke symptom, but is otherwise doing fine. It was a very mild form of stroke.”

5. She & Her Husband Were Married Since 1975

Together after many years – a chance meeting with @governorswaraj at the Parliament House gate today. /1 pic.twitter.com/yHvD0NliSt — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 11, 2016

Sushma Swaraj and her husband, Swaraj Kaushal, had been married for a long time – since 1975. Kaushal is a criminal lawyer in India. He was India’s youngest Advocate General at the age of 34, and was governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. Today he is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India, and was a member of Parliament from 1998 to 2004.

In August 2016, Swaraj tweeted a sweet photo of her and her husband. She wrote: “Together after many years – a chance meeting with @governorswaraj at the Parliament House gate today.”

When Swaraj decided not to contest the 2018 election because of her health, her husband supported her fully in her decision.