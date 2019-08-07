Sushma Swaraj Funeral: Tributes & Last Respects Paid to Beloved Political Leader

Sushma Swaraj passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack, and now the government of New Delhi is observing a two-day state mourning in her honor. Many are coming to pay their last respects. Her body will later be cremated with full state honors. She leaves behind her daughter, her husband, and many who loved and respected her.
A Two-Day Mourning Was Declared & People Could Pay Their Respects at the BJP Headquarters on Wednesday Until 3 PM
The government of Delhi declared a two-day mourning for Sushma Swaraj, who will be cremated with full state honors on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported. Her body will be at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday until 3 p.m. local time, while people pay their last respects. (Some reports say the last respects will end at 2 or 2:30 p.m., so that her last rites with full state honors can begin at 3 p.m.)
Her last rites will then take place at Delhi’s Lodhi Road crematorium later on Wednesday at 3 p.m., Hindustan Times reported. She will be cremated with full state honors.
Many have come to pay their respects to the beloved politician. She died after suffering a massive heart attack, News 18 reported. Just a few hours before her death, she had posted to Twitter. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s stance on Kashmir. She wrote: “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”
Many Leaders Came to Pay Their Respects at Her Residence in Delhi on Wednesday Morning
Swaraj’s body was kept at her home until 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind visited Sushma Swaraj’s home and paid their tributes there, Hindustan Times reported.
Kovind spoke with Swaraj’s husband and other members of her family, NDTV reported.
Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party chief, and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader, also paid their respects. Her daughter Bansuri and her husband Swaraj Kaushal were there to speak with them.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid his last respects in Delhi.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also paid their last respects at her home in Delhi.
Ram Gopal Yadav became emotional while paying his last tributes at her home.
BJP national working president JP Nadda said goodbye at her home.
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav paid tribute.
And former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh paid his last respects today.
Delhi Israel Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, also said goodbye.
Thousands Have Tweeted & Shared Their Heartache on Social Media
Thousands have tweeted their condolences and heartache over Swaraj’s death.
Alexandre Ziegler, French Ambassador to India, wrote: “My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.”
UNGA President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces wrote: “Saddened by the news of the passing of @SushmaSwaraj, an extraordinary woman & leader who devoted her life to public service. I had the honor of meeting her in my visits to #India, & will always remember her fondly. My deepest condolences to all of her loved ones @IndiaUNNewYork.”
Gautam Gambhir wrote: “I’m beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends.”
Akshay Kumar wrote: “Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji…she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace.”
She will be dearly missed.
These words from Rituparna Chatterjee express the feeling best about the beloved political leader’s death: “The lovely words pouring in for #SushmaSwaraj from citizens across political spectrum only means one thing. If you shape your life with kindness and civility, it will shape others’ memory of you long after you’re gone.”
