Sushma Swaraj Funeral: Tributes & Last Respects Paid to Beloved Political Leader

Sushma Swaraj passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack, and now the government of New Delhi is observing a two-day state mourning in her honor. Many are coming to pay their last respects. Her body will later be cremated with full state honors. She leaves behind her daughter, her husband, and many who loved and respected her.

A Two-Day Mourning Was Declared & People Could Pay Their Respects at the BJP Headquarters on Wednesday Until 3 PM

Sushma Swaraj, who took diplomacy to the people, passes away, last rites to be held in #Delhi at 3 pm today#SushmaSwaraj #TV9News pic.twitter.com/aMNUjRw7eU — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) August 7, 2019

The government of Delhi declared a two-day mourning for Sushma Swaraj, who will be cremated with full state honors on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported. Her body will be at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday until 3 p.m. local time, while people pay their last respects. (Some reports say the last respects will end at 2 or 2:30 p.m., so that her last rites with full state honors can begin at 3 p.m.)

Her last rites will then take place at Delhi’s Lodhi Road crematorium later on Wednesday at 3 p.m., Hindustan Times reported. She will be cremated with full state honors.

Many have come to pay their respects to the beloved politician. She died after suffering a massive heart attack, News 18 reported. Just a few hours before her death, she had posted to Twitter. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s stance on Kashmir. She wrote: “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”

Many Leaders Came to Pay Their Respects at Her Residence in Delhi on Wednesday Morning

Swaraj’s body was kept at her home until 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind visited Sushma Swaraj’s home and paid their tributes there, Hindustan Times reported.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/wlvu0mlmon — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

PM #Modi In Tears As He Pays Homage To #SushmaSwaraj; To Attend Last Rites LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/BHjOKeTZZm pic.twitter.com/gVSO8CBIod — ABP News (@ABPNews) August 7, 2019

#WATCH Prime Minister@narendramodi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj.Sushma Swaraj dies at 67 after cardiac arrest#ripsushmaswaraj pic.twitter.com/BoY5BL2Lwr — Tripurari Thakur (@itstripurari) August 7, 2019

Kovind spoke with Swaraj’s husband and other members of her family, NDTV reported.

Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party chief, and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader, also paid their respects. Her daughter Bansuri and her husband Swaraj Kaushal were there to speak with them.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid his last respects in Delhi.

Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aFv6Sl0m0V — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also paid their last respects at her home in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pay last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Esyqe37zM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Ram Gopal Yadav became emotional while paying his last tributes at her home.

Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Gopal Yadav gets emotional after paying tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/P7AKvxm5i2 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

BJP national working president JP Nadda said goodbye at her home.

Delhi: BJP national working president JP Nadda pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/h0K5FGxbYP — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav paid tribute.

Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/YZMo6OmyDI — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

And former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh paid his last respects today.

JUST IN | Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh pays last respects to former EAM #SushmaSwaraj. LIVE: https://t.co/UPkIN5wLpu pic.twitter.com/0DWKmJITEV — Financial Express (@FinancialXpress) August 7, 2019

Delhi Israel Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, also said goodbye.

Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/SngyXk1qjx — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Thousands Have Tweeted & Shared Their Heartache on Social Media

Thousands have tweeted their condolences and heartache over Swaraj’s death.

An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Mohammad Zuhaib, pays his last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj by making a charcoal portrait. pic.twitter.com/ElNAmhRoOe — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Alexandre Ziegler, French Ambassador to India, wrote: “My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.”

My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India’s most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights.#SushmaSwaraj — Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) August 6, 2019

UNGA President Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces wrote: “Saddened by the news of the passing of @SushmaSwaraj, an extraordinary woman & leader who devoted her life to public service. I had the honor of meeting her in my visits to #India, & will always remember her fondly. My deepest condolences to all of her loved ones @IndiaUNNewYork.”

Gautam Gambhir wrote: “I’m beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends.”

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Akshay Kumar wrote: “Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji…she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace.”

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji…she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2019

She will be dearly missed.

The lovely words pouring in for #SushmaSwaraj from citizens across political spectrum only means one thing. If you shape your life with kindness and civility, it will shape others’ memory of you long after you’re gone. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) August 7, 2019

These words from Rituparna Chatterjee express the feeling best about the beloved political leader’s death: “The lovely words pouring in for #SushmaSwaraj from citizens across political spectrum only means one thing. If you shape your life with kindness and civility, it will shape others’ memory of you long after you’re gone.”

