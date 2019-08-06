Swaraj Kaushal, Sushma Swaraj’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sushma Swaraj has passed away unexpectedly from a massive heart attack, after surviving a kidney transplant just a few years earlier. The popular politician from India leaves behind her beloved husband, Swaraj Kaushal. The two had been married for decades and were very much in love.

1. They Had Just Moved Into a New Home in June

Senior BJP leader @SushmaSwaraj and her husband Swaraj Kaushal at their new residence in New Delhi on Saturday. Earlier, the former Foreign minister announced on Twitter that she had vacated her official residence. pic.twitter.com/y2zOhqRag0 — Shekhar Yadav (@Shekharyadav02) June 30, 2019

Sushma Swaraj and her husband, Swaraj Kaushal, had just moved into a new home in New Delhi in late June. Photos of their new home showed a happy couple looking forward to spending much more time together now that she was no longer running for political office.

When Swaraj decided not to contest the elections in late 2018 so she could focus on her health, her husband posted a series of tweets thanking her for the decision, India Times reported.

Heart wrenching to read this post written by Sri. Swaraj Kaushal @governorswaraj to @SushmaSwaraj ! More power to overcome your loss sir! #SushmaSwaraj #HariOmShanti pic.twitter.com/vgbPqsGREO — Manoj Pochat (@Manojpochat) August 6, 2019

“Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “…The marathon has been on since 1977 – that is 41 years. You have contested 11 direct elections. In fact you contested all elections held since 1977 except twice when party did not allow you to contest in 1994 and 2004… I am also running behind you for the last 41 years. I am no longer a 19 year old. Please – I am also running out of breath. Thank you.”

2. Swaraj Kaushal Is a Criminal Lawyer & Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India

Swaraj Kaushal is a criminal lawyer in India. He was India’s youngest Advocate General at the age of 34, and was governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. Today he is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India, and was a member of Parliament from 1998 to 2004.

Unlike his wife, who boasts 13 million followers on Twitter, Kaushal is more private about his social media account. His account, which Swaraj has tagged in the past, is set to private and he has 609 followers.

3. They Have Been Married Since 1975

Our Wedding anniversary today. I got married to Swaraj Kaushal on 13th July 1975

We were both practising before Supreme Court. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 12, 2012

Kaushal and Swaraj were married on July 13, 1975. In August 2016, Swaraj tweeted a sweet photo of her and her husband. She wrote: “Together after many years – a chance meeting with @governorswaraj at the Parliament House gate today.”

Together after many years – a chance meeting with @governorswaraj at the Parliament House gate today. /1 pic.twitter.com/yHvD0NliSt — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 11, 2016

From 2000 to 2004, the couple were colleagues too as they both worked in the Rajya Sabha, NDTV reported.

4. Their Wedding Anniversary Was in July, Just a Few Weeks Before Her Death

Thanks for your greetings and good wishes on our wedding anniversary. @sushmaswaraj & @GovernorSwaraj pic.twitter.com/d80OTAiMjc — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 13, 2016

The couple’s wedding anniversary was July 12, just a few weeks before her death. In 2016, she tweeted a sweet photo of the two of them together when they were younger.

5. They Have One Child: A Daughter Who Is a Lawyer

They have one child, a daughter named Bansuri Swaraj. Bansuri graduated from Oxford University. She’s a criminal lawyer, like her father, and practices in India.