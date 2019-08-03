Tamena Strickland: Woman Identified In Portland Shooting

Tamena Strickland was the woman who allegedly shot her family members in northeast Portland Friday afternoon, her family told local news reporters.

Strickland allegedly shot her brother, aunt and grandmother. Strickland’s brother, Deonte Strickland, died.

Family confirmed that the deceased is Deonte Strickland, and that his sister, Tamena Strickland, shot him. Deonte's uncle, Damian Strickland, said Deonte's aunt and grandmother, both named Shirley, were shot, one in the knee and one in thd back, and are at the hospital. — J. Ramakrishnan (@JRamakrishnanOR) August 2, 2019

Oregon Police wrote in a statement there were multiple injuries in the shooting reported at about 2 p.m.

“On Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:07 P.M., North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6200 Block of Northeast 42nd Avenue. When they arrived they discovered multiple victims injured. They immediately secured the scene and facilitated getting medical care to the victims. The victims’ conditions are not available,” police said.

“At this time no arrests have been made, but officers and detectives are still actively working the scene. There is no suspect information available for release yet.”

“The crime scene is closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Northeast 42nd Avenue between Northeast Holman Street and Killingsworth Street.”

“The PIO is not responding to the scene. More information will be released as available.”

Damien Strickland tried to save his nephew. Deante was a 22-year-old student at Portland State University who played football and basketball, according to local news reports.

