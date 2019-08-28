WATCH: Texas Woman Breaks Into Botox Clinic With Saw

Sugar Land Texas police are trying to identify, and arrest, a woman who is seen in surveillance video using a battery-powered grinding saw to cut into the front door of Botox clinic. Police said she was attempting to “steal anti-aging products.”

Police said security cameras captured the Aug. 23 nighttime burglary.

In a Facebook post, the Sugar Land Police Department asked the public for help to identify the woman described as white, 35 to 45-years-old, wearing a light-colored top with dark-colored pants. Police said that she was driving a light-colored or silver Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicle, with no front license plate.

In the three-minute recording provided by cops, the woman can first be seen trying to pull open a door at the Botox RN MD Spa, at 13500 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land. She walks away but comes back to again try to pull open the door which is apparently, and likely, locked. Still, she keeps pulling on the door. She leaves again and this come, comes back by driving her SUV right up in front of the business, in view of security cameras.

Now, she has a battery-operated saw which she proceeds to use to cut into the door while occasionally looking around, presumably to see if anyone is watching. After cutting the door, she’s seen removing what appears to be large chunks of door and glass. Then, she maneuvers her way through the broken doorway, seen in pieces on the pavement, and enters the Botox clinic, while holding the saw, and, police said. stole “ant-aging items.”

The comments on the video uploaded by police to YouTube has comments disabled.

Police are asking that anyone with information should call Sugar Land police investigators at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).