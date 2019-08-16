Travelers Stranded Due to Computer Outage

Thousands of travelers across the United States are stranded due to a nationwide U.S. Customs & Border Protection computer outage that hit on Friday afternoon.
It’s unknown what caused the problem or when computers at the nation’s airports will be back online. Passengers going through customs areas are being asked to contact their airlines for updated information.
CBP said they are using “alternative procedures” to help process international travelers. Passengers are reporting that documents are being processed manually. CBP officials stated they will “process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”
There are reports the system is down at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, ATL in Atlanta, LAX in Los Angeles, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, O’Hare and Midway airports in Chicago, San Francisco International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport.
LAX tweeted that they were deploying Guest Experience Members to help at CBP areas “directing guests and providing other assistance.”
This is a developing story.