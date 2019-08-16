Travelers Stranded Due to Computer Outage

Thousands of travelers across the United States are stranded due to a nationwide U.S. Customs & Border Protection computer outage that hit on Friday afternoon.

@NY1 U.S. Customs computers down nation wide. Scene at JFK. pic.twitter.com/iCmD4lsv24 — Alex Ringler (@alexringler) August 16, 2019

It’s unknown what caused the problem or when computers at the nation’s airports will be back online. Passengers going through customs areas are being asked to contact their airlines for updated information.

Video from Sarah Baird shows the long line due to Customs issues at JFK airport in NYC. pic.twitter.com/9kere3eWgw — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2019

CBP said they are using “alternative procedures” to help process international travelers. Passengers are reporting that documents are being processed manually. CBP officials stated they will “process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

There are reports the system is down at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, ATL in Atlanta, LAX in Los Angeles, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, O’Hare and Midway airports in Chicago, San Francisco International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport.

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

LAX tweeted that they were deploying Guest Experience Members to help at CBP areas “directing guests and providing other assistance.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Computers Down at LAX, Other Airports Nationwide https://t.co/gxUe5PmTu8 via @ktla — PETER HUANG (@photohuang) August 16, 2019

