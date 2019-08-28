UTC, Chattanooga Police Investigating Armed Man Report

UTC and Chattanooga police are investigating reports that a man armed with a rifle was seen walking near campus.

Police have not verified that the man actually exists, though. Sometimes such situations turn out to be false alarms.

UTChattanooga confirmed the report on Twitter, writing, “UTC-ALERT Focus of the investigation of a suspicious person is centered on Fletcher hall. Police searching Fletcher Hall for suspect. Campus not on lockdown.”

People took to Twitter to express anger and confusion that the campus was not on lockdown. “how the heck r y’all gonna post this and text us and not put us on lock down? I’m having a fckn panic attack in CLASS,” wrote one student. “I am terrified to go to my classes this evening, why is campus not on lockdown if the situation hasn’t been handled?” wrote another.

UTC confirmed: “Campus is not on lockdown. We want all of our students to be aware of this information and remain alert. If you see anything suspicious please call police at 423-425-4357.”

Chattanooga Police wrote that they are assisting in the search: “CPD is assisting UTC PD on this call. Units from both departments are searching for a suspect fitting the description provided. At this time, a suspect has not been located. Anyone with info that could help police should call 911 or UTC Police at 423-425-4357.”

Police Were Looking for a Blonde Man With a Rifle

Students at @UTChattanooga are asked to be on alerthttps://t.co/Ppf5PUG8Q6 — Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) August 28, 2019

The university explained that there was a suspect description: “UTC-ALERT UTC & Chatt. Police are searching for a white man w/ blonde hair carrying a rifle walking on E 8th St toward UTC. Info: call UTC Police 423-425-4357.”

UTC wrote on Twitter, “If your child has been evacuated by police, the police on scene will direct your student where to go. If your son isn’t sure where he can go, he can head to the Dean of Students office inside the UC for support.”

Students expressed upset on Twitter. “So are classes cancelled? I don’t really feel safe coming to campus…” wrote one. “so those who have class soon are suppose to walk on campus knowing that a man with a rifle is still on campus??” wrote another. “I do not care if the campus is not on lock down, no student should be on campus right now and no classes should be in session,” another person wrote.

One woman took it into her own hands, writing, “I put my daughter on lockdown. Told her not to to anywhere for the entire night!” Another woman tweeted, “Also guys, if you hear anything about a guy w a gun on UT Chattanooga’s campus, I am okay and the campus ISNT ON LOCKDOWN when it should be.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the armed man report at UTC.