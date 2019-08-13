Serial Cat Killer in Washington: Map of Where Attacks Occurred

There’s at least one serial cat killer in Washington state, possibly more than one. Almost exactly a year ago, 13 cats were killed and a suspect was never caught. Now Washington state experts say they are seeing cat killings again. Officials have said they don’t think the killings are related, but they haven’t said why. Here’s a look at where the cat killings have occurred.

The first occurrence in 2019 was very disturbing. KATU 2 reported that a cat’s head was found on a fence in Olympia, Washington with a missing cat poster from 2018 next to it on July 7. It was founded near Clearbrook Drive Southeast and Yonkers Drive Southeast in Lacey, police told The Olympian. (K5 News reported that it was found at the intersection of Rockcress and Milbanke Drive.)

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t believe the death is connected to last year’s deaths, but didn’t say why, KATU 2 noted.

Then in early August 2019, Q13 Fox reported that a string of cat killings had happened again, this time in Everett, Washington. A veterinarian determined their deaths were caused intentionally by a person and not by other animals. The five cat mutilations happened within 15-20 blocks of one another. Q13 Fox reported the killings happened in the following locations:

June 13: 2200 block of Rockefeller Ave

July 13: 3300 block of Rockefeller Ave

July 15: 3300 block of Rockefeller Ave

July 27: 2200 block Rockefeller Ave

Aug. 7: 3600 block of Federal Ave

People in the region are asked to keep their cats inside, KIRO 7 reported. Here’s a general look at the approximate location where the cats were found:

Here is approximately how far they were from one of the last cats killed in 2018. The new deaths were about 90 miles or more from the ones last year.

In 2018, the following cat deaths occurred. Seven of the killings followed the same pattern, while six others did not but might have been related, The Olympian reported.

January 28, 2018: Lacey, Washington (address unknown)

February 4, 2018: 5815 Lacey Blvd. SE in Lacey

February 4, 2018: 5815 Lacey Blvd. SE in Lacey

July 4, 2018: 1015 Decatur St. SW in Olympia

(July: Another cat was found near Tumwater Airport, but this isn’t always included in lists)

(July: A cat was found in Port Angeles, Washington in July. It’s not clear if this is related to the others.)

August 2, 2018: 1500 Dickinson Ave. NW in Olympia (Olly may have had the perpetrator’s DNA in her claws.)

August 5, 2018: 1700 Sixth Ave., SW in Olympia. (Harley, an adorable, fluffy tabby who was 20 years old, was found.)

August 15, 2018: 1400 Clearbrook Dr. SE in Lacey

August 17, 2018: 1300 Woodland Creek St. NW in Olympia

August 20, 2018: 600 Lilly Rd. SE in Olympia

August 22, 2018: 540 School St. SE in Thurston County

August 22, 2018: 9101 Steilacoom Rd. SE in Thurston County

August 28, 2018: Pacific Ave. SE near Chehalis Western Trail in Olympia

August 30, 2018: Steilacoom Rd. SE near Salmon Lane SE in Thurston County

The map below shows an approximate location for where most of the cats in the 2018 list above were found. The ones that had less specific addresses were left off from the map below, along with Port Angeles, Washington and Tumwater Airport since officials weren’t clear if those were related.

A total reward of $53,000 was offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest in the cat killings between February and August 2018 in Thurston County. If you have any information about the 2018 crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. If you have information about the 2019 crimes, call 425-257-8450.

