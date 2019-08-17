Browns vs Colts Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NFL preseason slate continues this week as the Cleveland Browns hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in the second full week of exhibition action.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET. For in-market viewers, it will be televised on various local channels (ABC in Cleveland, Fox in Indianapolis). For out-of-market viewers, it will be on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Browns vs Colts Preview

The NFL preseason is hitting the halfway mark for most teams and things are starting to get more serious as the season approaches. Starters typically see more time in the second game of the preseason, usually maxing out their reps in the third game. Teams try to find a balance between staying sharp for the season and avoiding injuries.

The Browns could be the most exciting teams in the league, but will likely be without one of their most exciting players against the Colts. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — who the team acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants in the offseason — likely won’t suit up after it was revealed this week that he’s dealing with a hip injury.

Beckham is not worried about the injury affecting the chemistry he’s trying to gain with his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

“We talk every day,” Beckham told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “We talk football. We talk about just the little ins and outs of football. Even when I’m watching him make other throws, I’m still coming to ask him what is it that you’re seeing.

“So it’s not something I’m worried about. It’s two competitive, fiery people, just the way that he is, I don’t want to let him down. So I’m going to do everything in my power to be exactly where I need to be when I need to be there, and as I’ve seen already, he’s going to deliver that ball.”

The Colts will also be without one of their stars, as Andrew Luck has made his way into the headlines thanks to a calf strain, with which he originally was diagnosed in March, developing into a pain in the “high anklish” area of his left leg.

There have been reports that Luck could miss extended time because of the injury and Indy reportedly wants to make a decision on who the starting quarterback for Week 1 by the end of the third preseason game.

“You have to be able to make a call and move from there,” Reich told reporters, per 1070TheFan’s Kevin Bowen, “whether we’re full speed with Andrew after that third preseason game or if at that point we are going with Jacoby (Brissett).”

The NFL season officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 5, as NFC North Rivals Green Bay and Chicago face off.

The Browns open the season against the Tennessee Titans at home on Sept. 8, while the Colts travel to face the L.A. Chargers the same day.