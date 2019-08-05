WATCH: Girl’s Funeral for Her Lizard Goes Viral on Twitter

A girl on Twitter spared no expense when it came to the funeral for her recently deceased lizard. The girl’s sister, Bri (@briianarenae), filmed the entire ordeal on Snapchat and posted the 6 part series on a Twitter thread.

The adorable mini-documentary starts off with the funeral reception which has cookies, cheese, and crackers as well as gift baskets for all of the guests. The reception also includes a handmade cardboard sign that reads “Thank you for your support”.

“so my neices lizard that she found outside died today… she had the house throw a whole ass funeral for it” Said Bri, “this kid went all tf out for her lizard and didn’t come to play with decor or food or the burial site, this is a thread on how it went y’all LMFAAOOOOOO”

The Family Speaks at the Funeral

The little girl’s grandma is the first to speak at the ceremony. Saying that she’s “here for her granddaughter” before saying that she will “miss” the lizard but that “ you’re going to hate me even more because I gotta go. John Wick is on… and he’s waiting on me”. Still, the sentiment for her granddaughter was sweet.

The brother’s speech was just as hilarious. He says “I’ve been telling ya’ll that that lizard can’t live in that plastic container” before saying “I’m tired of this church, I gotta go, I love you lizard”. The family laughs as the little girl admonishes him for lecturing her in such a difficult time. “Stop being rude!” She screams.

Bri’s niece is up next and starts her speech off with “this lizard has been in my heart for a long time” to which her nephew responds “2 days?” Bri and family laugh as the little girls pause.

The next woman is much more emotional than the rest of the family and turns the sentimentality up a notch. “She was the bravest, fastest, funniest lizard I have ever seen” she says as she pretends to cry, “No matter who was around her, she made everybody laugh, and she will always be loved”.

The ceremony ends with Drake and Rick Ross’ recent single “Money in the Grave” hilariously playing the lizard out as Bri’s nephew gives a coy smile. The headstone for the lizard is made out of cardboard and propped up with a rock adorned with flowers.

You can watch the entire saga here:

An Overwhelmingly Positive Reaction From Twitter

Most people responding to the thread were appropriately laughing at the entire ordeal, but many users also pointed out how sweet it was of the family to put that much effort into the ceremony.

“Your niece is a lucky girl to have the whole family get in on helping her process this.” said one user “It’s a small thing, but that’s the kind of stuff you keep with you as you grow up!” Another Twitter user responded “I Stan an emotionally supportive family. These are good people.”

Other users started sharing photos of their pet funerals to show solidarity with the little girl’s lizard. User Samantha Maduras shared a photo of her deceased frog, Huey Baduras’ funeral, and user Cait shared a photo of her snake “Snay-K”‘s coffin and burial.

For the most part, people were highlighting their favorite lines from the ceremony. The clear favorite was the brother who’s “I been told y’all that lizard can’t live in that container” was endlessly quoted in the replies.

A few other women were big fans of her brother. Not just for his speech but for his looks. “Anyways what’s his @?” said one reply that Bri retweeted.

Lastly, people were impressed by the little girl’s event planning skills. “An EVENT planner. She gave you Paris, in SPRINGTIME” said one user. Another user posted a photo of the wedding from the film Madea’s Family Reunion which had the entire thread laughing.

Although it was a somber event, the family and Twitter turned it into a positive. Rest in peace lizard, you were gone far too soon.