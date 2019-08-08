How to Watch Redskins vs Browns Preseason Online Without Cable

The NFL preseason kicks into gear this week for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins as they face off at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday. It’s the first action of the preseason for both squads.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Redskins vs Browns online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on NBC and NBC Sports Washington in Washington, D.C. and ABC in Chicago, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, NBC Sports Washington, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Washington, Cleveland & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area), while NBC Sports Washington is available in the three upper bundles.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Redskins vs Browns on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Washington & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

NBC, NBC Sports Washington, CBS, Fox and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ABC is not available, so fans in Cleveland will want to use a different option.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Redskins vs Browns on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Columbus, Toledo & Dayton: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Columbus, Toledo and Dayton), Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Redskins vs Browns on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in Washington, Cleveland & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC, NBC Sports Washington, ABC, Fox, CBS & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Redskins vs Browns on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Redskins vs Browns and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Redskins vs Browns on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Redskins vs. Browns Preview

The Browns enter the year as one of the NFL’s most intriguing squads, having added Pro Bowl talents like star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon to a roster that was already trending upward.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, comes into the year with his own set of massive expectations, with some even putting the former Heisman winner in the conversation for MVP. In just 13 starts last season, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and broke the rookie touchdown record, accounting for 27 passing scores. The Browns finished 7-8-1 and won five of their final seven games.

Charismatic rookie head coach Freddie Kitchens leads the Browns and coined the team’s now rallying cry of: “If you don’t wear brown and orange you don’t matter.”

Washington is trying to figure out its quarterback situation and will have a new starter under center for a third consecutive season. Alex Smith, who the team signed to a long-term deal last offseason, suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Houston Texans and isn’t expected to play this season.

Veteran Colt McCoy is currently atop the QB depth chart, followed by Case Keenum and rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

“All three of them have shown flashes of being really good and really productive and all three have shown flashes of, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get better,’” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “When it’s all said and done, somebody will emerge.”

The Redskins will also be looking at the progress made by second-year running back Derrius Guice, who is coming off of an ACL tear that he suffered a year ago in the preseason. The team is hoping he can team-up with Adrian Peterson to give Washington a lethal two-headed running attack.

The preseason kicked off last Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, pitting the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos won the plodding preseason tilt 14-10, scoring a late touchdown to record the victory.

For most teams, the preseason consists of four preseason games — the Falcons and Broncos being the exception that play five. Starters mostly see limited reps in the preseason, with playing time peaking in the third game. The games are meant for teams to evaluate talent deeper down on the depth chart and dwindle their rosters to 53 players.

The exhibition games run through Aug. 29, with the kickoff to the NFL’s 100th season taking place on Thursday, Sept. 5 with NFC North rivals Green Bay and Chicago facing off.