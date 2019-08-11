Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 11

Getting ready to pick out a new smartphone? The major tech companies are gearing up to release the next generation of devices.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have fans buzzing about the news of their split, just 8 months after getting married.

And a “ketchup thief” is getting a little help from officials at Heinz after she expressed her regret in a note that is beginning to go viral.

TOP STORY: The Smartphone Battles Heat Up

Note 10 features we want in the iPhone 11 https://t.co/UrS7PdeURH pic.twitter.com/ielMYvJzjS — CNET (@CNET) August 11, 2019

Thinking about a new smartphone? Shoppers will soon have a plethora of options to choose from, as the major tech companies prepare to debut their latest creations.

When comparing Apple’s iPhone 11 and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10, the folks at CNET favor the Android. Most notably, Samsung’s upcoming Note 10 and 10 Plus will reportedly have 5G connectivity. The phones will come in a variety of colors, a fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone, and come with an S Pen stylus. Note 10 will also be Samsung’s first smartphone without a headphone jack.

Meanwhile, the tech writers at Forbes have speculated that many iPhone customers will likely wait until the 2020 upgrade. The iPhone 11 will have a larger battery, Face ID, and a three-camera setup. But the 2020 edition is rumored to be a much bigger design change, with 5G capabilities, new screen sizes and have a USB-C connector system.

Google is also getting ready to debut its latest phone, the Pixel 4. It’ll have a square camera setup, motion sensors that will allow you to wave your hand in front of the screen to silence alarms or reject a phone call, and a Face ID system similar to Apple.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Are Splitting

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus tells PEOPLE in a statement https://t.co/DgfkGUdgE6 — People (@people) August 11, 2019

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are calling it quits after just 8 months of marriage. People published a statement from the couple which read in part, “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in December of 2018 in a low-key ceremony at their Tennessee home. They first met as teenagers in 2009, when they co-starred in The Last Song, and were on-and-off for years.

The news of the split came as Cyrus took off for an Italy vacation with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently announced her own split from Brody Jenner. Carter shared photos of them sailing on Lake Como with two male friends.

OFF-BEAT: Actor Jason Momoa Jokes That He was ‘Run Over By a Bulldozer’ While Protesting in Hawaii

Actor Jason Momoa is drawing attention to a protest happening on the Mauna Kea volcano on Hawaii. Researchers are building a telescope on the volcano, at a reported cost of $1.4 billion. Momoa has explained in past social media posts that the site is sacred to indigenous Hawaiians.

Momoa is expected to begin production shortly on the next Aquaman movie. He wrote on Instagram that the film would just have to wait. The part about him getting hurt was a joke, but Momoa’s feelings about the construction were no laughing matter.

He wrote, “Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE… This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Simone Biles is the first person EVER to land a dismount with two flips and two twists 👏 (via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/aSUHASMuWc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 10, 2019

Simone Biles is the first gymnast to ever attempt and land a double-twisting, double somersault dismount off the balance beam.

Six WNBA players from the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings teams were ejected from a game after a fight broke out on the court. Here is video of the brawl.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he supports Andrew Yang in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Jeffrey Epstein took his own life while behind bars in Manhattan. He was accused of federal sex trafficking charges.

Ivy Anderson, a reporter for WHNT-TV in Alabama, passed away in her sleep days after celebrating her 22nd birthday.

CHECK THIS OUT

A young woman in New Jersey recently swiped a bottle of Heinz Ketchup from a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in New Jersey. That’s not the sort of theft that would typically attract any attention or be considered a big deal. But the person who took the Heinz bottle felt terrible about it.

She left two new 32-oz. bottles of ketchup outside the restaurant with a note. She said that she’d had bad karma and bad luck since taking the ketchup, including her car being damaged. “I hope returning two new bottles will restore some for me, and I can stop carrying around this guilt.”

The restaurant owner shared a picture of the note on Facebook and told the thief that she was forgiven. The note also attracted the attention of Heinz officials, who have since reached out to the young woman to help pay for her car damages.

