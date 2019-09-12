2020 Polls: Latest Polling Before Third Democratic Debate

Joe Biden heads into the September 12, 2019 Democratic presidential debate with a slight downward turn in the polls. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, though, the former vice president still polls stronger than all other Democrats running for president.

The candidates with the second best showings are Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, respectively, who are basically running neck-and-neck. Heading into the debate, Biden had a 9.5% average lead over his fellow Democrats in the RCP roundup of 2020 presidential polls. Thus, look for the other candidates to try to score points against the perceived frontrunner, as Kamala Harris did in the first debate when she went after Biden on busing. In May 2019, Biden was at his peak in terms of support. He fell throughout the summer, and his numbers have ticked down again. Elizabeth Warren has surged in some recent polls. She was even tied with Biden in one.

These are the candidates who will appear on stage at the September 12, 2019 Democratic presidential debate: Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Obama Housing Secretary Julián Castro; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

What time is the 2020 Democratic presidential debate on? It will air from 8-11 p.m. ET on ABC and Univision. It’s the third presidential debate, and all eyes will be on Joe Biden as challengers try to knock him off his perceived frontrunner’s perch. According to NPR, to get into this debate, candidates needed to demonstrate that they had “2% in at least four Democratic polls, either nationally or in early states, as well as 130,000 donors from at least 20 states and at least 400 in each state.”

The debate is being held at Texas Southern University.

Here are what the most recent polls show heading into the debate:

RealClearPolitics Polling Average [9/02/19-9/10/19]

Joe Biden 26.8% Bernie Sanders 17.3% Elizabeth Warren 16.8% Kamala Harris 6.5% Pete Buttigieg 4.8% Andrew Yang 3% Beto O’Rourke 2.8% Cory Booker 2.3% (no change)

Reuters/IPSOS [9/09/19 to 9/10/19]

Joe Biden 22% Bernie Sander 16% Elizabeth Warren 11% Kamala Harris 4% Pete Buttigieg 4% Andrew Yang 3% Cory Booker 3% Beto O’Rourke 2%

Economist/YouGov [9/08/19 to 9/10/19]

Joe Biden 26% Elizabeth Warren 26% Bernie Sanders 16% Kamala Harris 6% Pete Buttigieg 6% Andrew Yang 2% Cory Booker 2% Beto O’Rourke 1%

The Hill/HarrisX [9/07/19 to 9/08/19]

Joe Biden 27% Bernie Sanders 15% Elizabeth Warren 12% Kamala Harris 7% Andrew Yang 5% Pete Buttigieg 4% Cory Booker 3% Beto O’Rourke 3%

CNN [9/05/19 to 9/09/19]

Joe Biden 24% Elizabeth Warren 18% Bernie Sanders 17% Kamala Harris 8% Pete Buttigieg 6% Beto O’Rourke 5% Cory Booker 2% Andrew Yang 2%

Politico/Morning Consult [9/02/19 to 9/08/19]

Joe Biden 33% Bernie Sanders 21% Elizabeth Warren 16% Kamala Harris 7% Pete Buttigieg 5% Andrew Yang 3% Cory Booker 3% Beto O’Rourke 3%

