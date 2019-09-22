Adam James Butch, Dr. Jan Pol’s Grandson, Dies at 23

Adam James Butch was the grandson of veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol, the star of the Nat Geo Wild show “The Incredible Dr. Pol.” Butch died suddenly at the age of 23 in his hometown of Bay City, Michigan, according to an obituary posted by a local funeral home. Pol paid tribute to his grandson at the end of his most recent TV show.

Butch’s cause of death has not been made public. He was predeceased by his father, Gregory Butch, who died of cancer, and is survived by his mother, Kathlene Pol, his sister, Rachel, and his grandparents, including Dr. Pol and his wife, Diane Pol, the obituary, posted by the Ambrose Funeral Home, says.

Butch, who was born August 20, 1996, in Saginaw, Michigan, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, according to the obituary.

Adam Butch Graduated From All Saints High School & Michigan State University

Adam Butch grew up in the Bay City, Michigan area, according to his obituary. He attended MacGregor and St. Stanislaus Elementary schools and Holy Family Middle School before graduating from All Saints High School. In high school, Butch was on the varsity football team and was a member of the National Honor Society.

After high school, Butch attended Michigan State University. Butch was involved in Relay for Life, which raises money for cancer research, in memory of his father, Gregory Butch, who died in 2016.

He Was a Pharmacy Technician at Rite Aid

Butch had recently started a job at Rite Aid as a pharmacy technician. “After making the choice to come home, he wanted a career of helping others and achieved his certification as a pharmacy technician and was working at Rite Aid,” his obituary says. Butch posted on Facebook on September 11, 2019, that he had started a job at the Bay City pharmacy. He previously worked in a similar role at Meijer.

Butch’s obituary adds, “Adam was a kind hearted young man who made friends easily and was loved by everyone he met. His hobbies included making music, playing his guitar, spending time with friends and being outside. Adam was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his family and multitude of friends. Our lives were made better simply by knowing him.”

Fans of Dr. Pol’s Show Have Been Offering Condolences to the TV Vet & His Family

Fans of Dr. Pol’s TV show have offered condolences to the veterinarian and his family on social media after learning of his grandson’s death. ” I just saw the news about Adam’s passing. I send my deepest sympathy to his family and friends. May God be with you all as you grieve your loss,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “from my heart I am sending prayers for Adam’s family and friends.”

According to Nat Geo Wild, the show focuses on the veterinary clinic Pol and his wife run in Central Michigan’s farm country. The show has aired for 15 seasons.

“Dr. Jan Pol has been a practicing veterinarian for more than half his life. In 1981 he and his wife, Diane, opened a vet business out of their home, and over the years it has grown to service more than 19,000 clients,” the Nat Geo website says. “Set in Central Michigan’s farm country, this reality series follows the work done at Pol Veterinary Services. Specializing in large farm animals, Dr. Pol treats horses, pigs, cows, sheep, alpacas, goats, chickens and even an occasional reindeer. The program also features Dr. Brenda Grettenberger, who has worked with Dr. Pol since 1992.”

