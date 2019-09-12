Andrew Yang & Ted Cruz Facing Off in a Basketball Game: Who Will Win?

Thanks to Twitter, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Republican Senator Ted Cruz are going to face off in a one-on-one basketball game this week, possibly as soon as tomorrow. Here are all the details on how this happened. At the end of this article, take our poll and let us know who you think will win.

It all started with this tweet that Yang shared on Twitter.

When I see an eight-foot rim I know exactly what to do. 😀 pic.twitter.com/IFVB4EIiRH — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

ABC News also shared a story about how Yang was preparing for the Democratic debate by playing basketball. Then Pat Ward from Fox News suggested that we need a Yang vs. Cruz basketball game.

Cruz was quick to respond. “Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court.”

Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court. https://t.co/xRx6VYdWft — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2019

That’s when Yang stepped in and pointed out to Cruz that he was indeed polling this high. He shared a poll that showed him at 5 percent and wrote: “Ted, I would be delighted to beat you in basketball.”

Ted I would be delighted to beat you in basketball. 😀🏀 pic.twitter.com/RHFrdAfcZ9 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

Well, Cruz had to keep his word now. He wrote: “Bring it. 4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice? Game?”

Bring it. 4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice? Game? https://t.co/HVlssiJEA5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2019

Yang was all for that, but he wanted to make things a little more competitive. “Let’s play one-on-one. Give the fans a show,” he responded.

Let’s play one-on-one. Give the fans a show. 😀 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

And Cruz was ready for the challenge. He wrote: “Hmm. You’re taller than I am. From the video, you’re probably a better shot. And, I’ve seen you dunking (on an 8-foot rim). Altogether, pretty strong. So…….”

Hmm. You’re taller than I am. From the video, you’re probably a better shot. And, I’ve seen you dunking (on an 8-foot rim). Altogether, pretty strong. So……. https://t.co/hVlhDfKS1W pic.twitter.com/cMepUnKWlu — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2019

Yang answered: “Fantastic. My team will reach out. Let’s raise some money for good causes. Looking forward to it.”

Fantastic. My team will reach out. Let’s raise some money for good causes. Looking forward to it. 👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zM4iJvRdCl — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

So it looks like they’ll be playing on Friday afternoon in Houston, one-on-one, with the loser donating $5,000 to a non-political charity. So while preparing for the debates tonight, Yang also set up a one-on-one game with Ted Cruz that’s likely to get him a lot of attention in the media.

And now, of course, people can’t stop talking about their game on Twitter.

Having watched @TedCruz & @JimmyKimmel play one-on-one at @TexasSouthern (same place as #abc13demdebate,) I venture to say a Cruz vs @AndrewYang basketball game would be a blast!! But please don’t play until 15. It takes too long. 😂😂 https://t.co/j85EP1X3Nc pic.twitter.com/WbgDXlT1de — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) September 12, 2019

Yang vs. Cruz 1-on-1 basketball game is the epic crossover we didn't know we needed — Head Coach Phil Kessel (@GunShy24) September 12, 2019

If Ted Cruz and Andrew Yang are really gonna play a basketball game I want to be there. — Grant Mitchell (@the_intern_said) September 12, 2019

The Yang v Cruz basketball game will be 100x better than tonight’s debate https://t.co/sz2zwG4OFP — MW (@MWPolitics) September 12, 2019

It’s the Yang Gang vs the Cruz Crew and it’s going to be glorious to watch.

Yang Gang v. Cruz Crew in basketball. Nobody is doing this! Who ya got? Yang looks to be in better shape but Cruz may have some tall ass west Texas kids in his office. @dcarterruff @WilldeFries https://t.co/NZCbB5gcf4 — EJ (@Ejmiller25) September 12, 2019

Guys. Ted Cruz just accepted a basketball challenge from Andrew Yang this Friday in Houston. This might be the coolest thing I could watch. Please do it @AndrewYang https://t.co/fcZFVw7OOB — Kody Amour (@kodyamour) September 12, 2019

And a lot of people are saying this sounds more exciting than the Democratic debates tonight.

Can we just skip the dnc debates and go straight to pick up basketball between Yang and Cruz? — The YangGang Xpress (@heAlittleLazy) September 12, 2019

Yang has said that he’d be happy to challenge President Donald Trump to a game too, but not his primary opponents, The Hill reported.

Cruz recently faced off in a game against Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. He beat Kimmel 11-9. So this is going to be a good game to watch and likely won’t be an easy match. It sounds like they’ll be playing in Houston on Friday afternoon, if Cruz’s original suggestion is followed.

Now that you’ve read the article, let us know who you think will win in the basketball game. Will it be Andrew Yang or Ted Cruz?

READ NEXT: Sharpie & Sharpiegate Trending on Twitter: See the Best Trump Memes