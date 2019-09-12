Andrew Yang & Ted Cruz Facing Off in a Basketball Game: Who Will Win?

Thanks to Twitter, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Republican Senator Ted Cruz are going to face off in a one-on-one basketball game this week, possibly as soon as tomorrow. Here are all the details on how this happened. At the end of this article, take our poll and let us know who you think will win.
It all started with this tweet that Yang shared on Twitter.
ABC News also shared a story about how Yang was preparing for the Democratic debate by playing basketball. Then Pat Ward from Fox News suggested that we need a Yang vs. Cruz basketball game.
Cruz was quick to respond. “Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court.”
That’s when Yang stepped in and pointed out to Cruz that he was indeed polling this high. He shared a poll that showed him at 5 percent and wrote: “Ted, I would be delighted to beat you in basketball.”
Well, Cruz had to keep his word now. He wrote: “Bring it. 4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice? Game?”
Yang was all for that, but he wanted to make things a little more competitive. “Let’s play one-on-one. Give the fans a show,” he responded.
And Cruz was ready for the challenge. He wrote: “Hmm. You’re taller than I am. From the video, you’re probably a better shot. And, I’ve seen you dunking (on an 8-foot rim). Altogether, pretty strong. So…….”
Yang answered: “Fantastic. My team will reach out. Let’s raise some money for good causes. Looking forward to it.”
So it looks like they’ll be playing on Friday afternoon in Houston, one-on-one, with the loser donating $5,000 to a non-political charity. So while preparing for the debates tonight, Yang also set up a one-on-one game with Ted Cruz that’s likely to get him a lot of attention in the media.
And now, of course, people can’t stop talking about their game on Twitter.
It’s the Yang Gang vs the Cruz Crew and it’s going to be glorious to watch.
And a lot of people are saying this sounds more exciting than the Democratic debates tonight.
Yang has said that he’d be happy to challenge President Donald Trump to a game too, but not his primary opponents, The Hill reported.
Cruz recently faced off in a game against Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. He beat Kimmel 11-9. So this is going to be a good game to watch and likely won’t be an easy match. It sounds like they’ll be playing in Houston on Friday afternoon, if Cruz’s original suggestion is followed.
Now that you’ve read the article, let us know who you think will win in the basketball game. Will it be Andrew Yang or Ted Cruz?
