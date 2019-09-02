Are Pizza Hut & Domino’s Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Pizza Hut and Domino’s hit the spot for a lot of people over the holidays. Labor Day 2019 might feel like the perfect holiday to order a pizza.

Are Pizza Hut and Domino’s open for Labor Day? It turns out that if you’re craving either one, you’re probably in luck. After all, pizza does big business on holidays, and we all know that a lot of people use Labor Day as an excuse to gather with family and friends and to eat.

Most Domino’s franchises hold regular hours on Labor Day.

For Domino’s, you can find information, including address, of the store nearest you here. Store hours for delivery and carryout, as well as phone numbers, also come up on that search page. It’s a good idea to call your local outlet to double check.

Generally speaking, Domino’s is only closed on Christmas Day for holidays.

For Pizza Hut, you can also expect to find regular hours in operation on Labor Day 2019. You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here. Find Pizza Hut restaurants by state here. Store hours, address and contact information can be found at that link.

Dominos is generally open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is usually open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later. However, store hours can vary by location. Pizza Hut also offers a find a store page.

The History of Labor Day

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking (or eating) out. It’s good to take a moment to appreciate the true reasoning behind the day. Here’s some of that history.

According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.

