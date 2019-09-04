Bahamas Hurricane Death Toll: Hurricane Dorian Kills At Least 20

Hurricane Dorian has left at least 20 people dead in the Bahamas, a number the nation’s officials say is likely to rise.

The hurricane made landfall at Grand Bahama where it stalled over the island, unleashing 185 mile-per-hour winds for 36 hours, destroying homes and tragically killing many of its residents. Torrential winds hurled across the islands, leaving a scene of mass destruction in its wake.

Hurricane Dorian began moving again after pulverizing the northern islands for nearly two days. On September 4, 2019, it was moving along the coast of Georgia as officials in South Carolina made preparations for potential landfall.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Dead Include an 8-year-old Boy

First death recorded in Abaco following Hurrican Dorian passage on Abaco…. BP BREAKING| The first recorded death of Hurricane Dorian is now being confirmed. Seven year-old, Lachino Mcintosh, drowned after his family attempts to relocate their home. McIntosh's sister is missing pic.twitter.com/UQ99XPlBEa — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 2, 2019

Lachino McIntosh, an 8-year-old boy, was the first deceased victim identified from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. His grandmother, Ingrid McIntosh, told Eyewitness News his mother was searching for his missing sister when she found his body. He had drowned in the Abaco Islands.

His sister remained missing on Monday.

“How am I supposed to feel? My grandson is dead,” said Ingrid. “I just seen my grandson about two days ago. My grandson just told me he loved me.”

The family became separated as they tried to flee the storm.

Early reports indicated McIntosh was 7, but his grandmother told the Bahamas news station the boy was 8.

At Least 19 Others Were Also Tragically Killed

At least 20 people were killed when Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the Bahamas, the Independent reported. That number is likely to increase.

“Nothing compares to what we went through the past two days,” survivor Michael Hynes told CNN. “Almost 48 hours now with nonstop carnage.”

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a press conference Monday that at least five people had been killed at the Abaco Islands. He said Wednesday the death toll increased to seven. Officials later announced the death toll was at least 20. The reported number of fatalities is expected to rise again.

Minnis said some areas were “decimated” by the hurricane, calling it “one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history,” according to BBC.

Grand Bahama’s Only Airport Was Destroyed, Preventing Aid

The Freeport airport. pic.twitter.com/2PsUih0hWz — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) September 4, 2019

The only airport on Grand Bahama was destroyed in Hurricane Dorian, blocking many sources of aid from reaching the island, CNN reported.

A CNN reporter, Patrick Oppman, told his home station it took two days for them to arrive on the scene.

“It’s gone. … The level of devastation is actually breathtaking. There are no walls left at the airport. The ceiling has come crashing.”

He described the runway field as “a debris field.”

“There is tremendous human suffering,” storm chaser Josh Morgerman told CNN. “These people really need help. They’ve lost everything.”

