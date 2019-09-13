Bernie Sanders Sounds Like He’s Losing His Voice During the Debate

As each candidate gave their opening statements during the Democratic Debate tonight in Houston, they stood out for different reasons. Andrew Yang talked about giving away $1,000 to people who visit his website, Pete Buttigieg looked shocked by the offer, and Bernie Sanders looked like he might be feeling kind of sick. Sanders’ voice was very hoarse during his opening statement and so far it’s continued to sound hoarse, causing some viewers to wonder if his voice will last through the Democratic debate.

It’s not clear if Bernie Sanders is sick or suffering from allergies, but he sounded like he wasn’t feeling well. It took him a second to respond for his opening statement, and then when he talked it sounded like he was on the verge of losing his voice. This caused some viewers to worry about him a little.

It’s sounds like Bernie lost his voice and the debate just started….rip king…. — Diavolo (@hennybend) September 13, 2019

Oh wow Bernie's hoarse already. This isn't a complaint about him. But he sounds like he has allergies or a cold and this is a *long* debate. It's gonna hurt. — mactavish 🌎 🏳️‍🌈 💙💜❤️ 🦄❄️ (@mactavish) September 13, 2019

Bernie is straining his voice. I’m not sure he will make it through the night. He needs a throat lozenge. #DemDebate — Dr. Janet Johnson (@janetnews) September 13, 2019

Some viewers suggested a cough drop to help him.

Someone needs to hand Bernie Sanders a cough drop or cup of water or he won't make it until the end of this 3-hour debate. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) September 13, 2019

Meanwhile, some viewers think that Sanders has just been talking too much at rallies and town halls and that’s why his voice is so hoarse.

Bernie is a little hoarse because he probably did 15 rallies/town halls before the debate tonight. #DemDebate — Thomas Christ (@thomaschrist) September 13, 2019

Some people are already hosting a poll about Sanders’ voice.

Will Bernie’s voice last the debate? — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) September 13, 2019

But when it was time for Sanders to talk about Medicare for All, his voice was sounding a *little* bit better. It’s still hoarse, but it’s not as bad as it was during his opening statement. And it was well enough for him to say his trademark slogan: “I wrote the damn bill.”

Poor Bernie … his voice 😫 #DemDebate — Thia is with Bernie 🤓🔥😍✌️ (@ThiaBallerina) September 13, 2019

So far, Sanders is holding out despite having a hoarse voice that’s making it tougher for him to be heard sometimes. But that’s not stopping people from worrying about him on Twitter.

Y’all making Bernie lose his voice on god — Mahdi Kassam (@mahdikassam18) September 13, 2019

Bernie literally losing his voice from all the yelling. #justsaying #demdebate — Madeleine Ellis (@ellismads) September 13, 2019

How bad will Bernie’s voice be by the end of tonight? #DemDebate — Andrew (@andrew_ajamian) September 13, 2019

Bernie losing his voice already definitely hurts him. It's going to be a long night and I feel bad for him. — Matthew Facciani (@MatthewFacciani) September 13, 2019

In case you’re wondering, no Sanders’ voice doesn’t normally sound this way. This is definitely different than he normally sounds.

It’s a long three-hour debate tonight (at least), so Sanders is going to have to last a long time with a struggling voice to make it through. But he’s pretty tough, so he’ll likely make it through the entire debate.

