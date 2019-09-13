Bernie Sanders Sounds Like He’s Losing His Voice During the Debate

As each candidate gave their opening statements during the Democratic Debate tonight in Houston, they stood out for different reasons. Andrew Yang talked about giving away $1,000 to people who visit his website, Pete Buttigieg looked shocked by the offer, and Bernie Sanders looked like he might be feeling kind of sick. Sanders’ voice was very hoarse during his opening statement and so far it’s continued to sound hoarse, causing some viewers to wonder if his voice will last through the Democratic debate.
It’s not clear if Bernie Sanders is sick or suffering from allergies, but he sounded like he wasn’t feeling well. It took him a second to respond for his opening statement, and then when he talked it sounded like he was on the verge of losing his voice. This caused some viewers to worry about him a little.
Some viewers suggested a cough drop to help him.
Meanwhile, some viewers think that Sanders has just been talking too much at rallies and town halls and that’s why his voice is so hoarse.
Some people are already hosting a poll about Sanders’ voice.
But when it was time for Sanders to talk about Medicare for All, his voice was sounding a *little* bit better. It’s still hoarse, but it’s not as bad as it was during his opening statement. And it was well enough for him to say his trademark slogan: “I wrote the damn bill.”
So far, Sanders is holding out despite having a hoarse voice that’s making it tougher for him to be heard sometimes. But that’s not stopping people from worrying about him on Twitter.
In case you’re wondering, no Sanders’ voice doesn’t normally sound this way. This is definitely different than he normally sounds.
It’s a long three-hour debate tonight (at least), so Sanders is going to have to last a long time with a struggling voice to make it through. But he’s pretty tough, so he’ll likely make it through the entire debate.
